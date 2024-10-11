Stiff and Trevillion Architects’ consented design retains 70% of the heritage building’s original structure

Lipton Tea Company’s former headquarters will be redeveloped into an environmentally conscious office in central London.

A partnership between Singapore-based investment group Shorea Capital and developer Native Land has revealed its plans for SIRA at 188 City Road in Old Street, EC1.

The approved design by Stiff and Trevillion Architects features all-electric building services, high-performance glazing and green roofs.

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Source: Native Land Source: Native Land Source: Native Land Source: Native Land 1/4 show caption

Targeting a BREEAM Excellent rating, the development will be carried out as a net-zero carbon operation, with 70% of the existing structure being repurposed.

New fourth and fifth levels along with a single-storey mansard roof and rooftop pavilion will increase the heritage building’s net floor area to 42,000sqft.

Meanwhile, open-plan floorplates of over 5500 sqft including cycle parking and end-of-trip facilities will be created through the repositioning of the building’s core.

8Build has been appointed as the scheme’s contractor, with a target completion set for Q4 2025.

The project occupies a corner site next to Moorfields Eye Hospital and close to Old Street station in the East London Tech City cluster.

Acquired by Shorea Capital in 2021, 188 City Road is part of its London Office Fund ‘brown-to-green value-add strategy’, which invests in commercial properties in central London.

Heyne Tillett Steel is structural engineer and NDY is building services engineer for the scheme.

Savills and Ellis Brown have been appointed as leasing agents.