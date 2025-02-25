Practice has “completely reworked” proposals to transform grade II-listed former theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue

SPPARC has substantially redesigned its plans to create the first European base of Cirque du Soleil in the heart of London’s West End following feedback from members of the public.

The practice is said to have “completely reworked” its proposals to redevelop the former Odeon Covent Garden cinema at 135-149 Shaftesbury Avenue, which were submitted to Camden council last year.

Designed for developer Yoo Capital, the scheme is set to transform the site’s existing grade II-listed building into a “world-class” theatre space with a large roof extension containing a luxury hotel.

Fresh plans submitted earlier this month have cut the roof extension down from seven-and-a-half storeys to five storeys with the parapet height of the scheme reduced by more than eight metres, while the number of theatre seats has been boosted to 622.

The former height, massing and facade design of the proposed extension has been scrapped in favour of a “greatly simplified” design of sculpted masonry inspired by a stage curtain, Yoo Capital said.

This has resulted in a reduction in the amount of hotel floorspace, including a small reduction in its number of rooms.

The site’s existing building was designed by TP Bennett founder Thomas Bennett and originally opened as the Saville Theatre in 1931, when it was one of the largest theatres in the West End.

It was transformed into a music venue in 1966 by Brian Epstein, manager of The Beatles, hosting performances by acts including Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Pink Floyd, Elton John and the Bee Gees before becoming a cinema in 1970.

The cinema closed in August last year to make way for Yoo’s redevelopment of the site, with Canadian circus producer Cirque du Soleil signing a 20-year lease on the building.

Yoo Capital said the new design of the roof extension focuses on “vertical elegance that complements and doesn’t compete with the horizontality of the original building” while reflecting its “rich history and exciting future with a balance of heritage and bold modernity”.

External fabric, including a 40m frieze wrapping around the front of the building entitled “Drama Through The Ages”, would be refurbished and restored, while contemporary additions including the roof extension are said to have been inspired by the site’s 1930s design.

The project team includes planning, heritage and townscape consultant Montagu Evans, structural and civil engineer Pell Frischmann, sustainability consultant Hoare Lea, landscape designer RPS Group, QS Gardiner & Theobald and transport consultant Momentum.

SPPARC and Yoo are working with Heatherwick Studio and Haworth Tompkins on the Oympia redevelopment, which will also include a new theatre as well as a live music venue, 550,000 sq ft of offices, dozens of new bars and restaurants, four exhibition halls and two new hotels.

Yoo’s other projects in the capital include an AHMM-designed revamp of Shepherd’s Bush Market which was approved by Hammersmith & Fulham council in December 2023.