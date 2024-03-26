SPPARC submits plans to transform West End theatre into first European base for Cirque du Soleil

- Home
Scheme would add a six-storey roof extension to grade II-listed building and expand basement levels to provide “world-class” theatre space
SPPARC has submitted plans to transform a grade II-listed cinema building in the heart of London’s West End into the first European base of Cirque du Soleil.
Proposals submitted for developer Yoo Capital would see the partial demolition of the Saville Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue and the addition of a six-storey roof extension.
