The Epping Forest Wellness Centre, designed by Scott Brownrigg, officially opened on 20 January.

Situated in Loughton, opposite New City College’s Epping Forest campus, the 1,730sq m facility serves as a sport, fitness, and wellbeing hub for both New City College students and the local community.

Developed in close collaboration with various stakeholders, including the college, a residential developer, the local planning authority, and community members, the compact design features a multi-use sports hall meeting Basketball England ‘Premier Level’ U-18 requirements, a fully equipped gym, fitness studio, treatment room, changing facilities, and a café.

The building employs a laminated timber frame, delivering a 30% carbon reduction when compated to steel.

Ian Pratt, director and head of education at Scott Brownrigg, said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to see the Epping Forest Wellness Centre in use and wonderful to hear how our design is helping attract students and members of the wider community.

“Designing the Epping Forest Wellness Centre with New City College stakeholders was a pleasure and I’m delighted that together with the wider project team, we were able to achieve such a high quality, environmentally sustainable outcome.”

The centre aims to promote physical activity and wellbeing by showcasing sports facilities to passers-by and providing inclusive social spaces linked to the adjacent new park.

Ledley King of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club presided over the official opening ceremony, attended by over 200 visitors. The £7 million building, built by Neilcott Construction, is now operational.

Narzny Khan, Principal of New City College’s Epping Forest campus, addressed the guests and said: “The building brings together state of the art design and materials, and has been celebrated in several architectural and respected trade publications for which we would like to offer a massive thank you to architects Scott Brownrigg and main contractors Neilcott.

“This brilliant, efficient design that contributes to the college’s journey to net zero also promotes physical activity and wellbeing – supporting two of the college’s important strategic objectives.”