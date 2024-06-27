Campus includes 18 soundstages and 130,000sq ft of workspace

Source: Daniel Shearing

Shinfield Studios

Scott Brownrigg’s £250m film and TV studio in Reading has officially opened. 

Completed this month, the scheme provides a one million sq ft studio facility known as Shinfield Studios for US-based independent film and television platform Shadowbox Studios.

The facility, which fully opened last Wednesday, provides 18 sound stages, 38 workshops, a nine-acre filming backlot and more than 130,000sq ft of modern office space.

The sound stages vary from 17,000 to 43,000sq ft. The facility will also provide a studio cafe and canteen. 

Development on the scheme began in 2021 and has been carried out over several phases to allow filming to start while the project was still under construction.

This required Scott Brownrigg to use a steel twin wall system for some of the sound stages to meet high acoustic standards and minimise site disruption.

Scott Brownrigg director Jason Lebidineuse said the design approach had “challenged how studios are designed and built, changing the narrative to help create a more sustainable sector and enabling blockbuster productions to film while construction continued onsite.”

The approach allowed 80,000sq ft of studio space to be made operational within six months of construction starting, with films including Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire having already been produced at the studios.

Project Team

Architect: Scott Brownrigg

Client: Shinfield Studios

Structural engineer: Sweco

M&E consultant: AWA

QS: Stace

IT: Hoare Lea

Landscape consultant: Stantec

Acoustic consultant: Sharps Redmore

Project manager: Bidwells

Approved building inspector: Bureau Veritas

Main contractor: Curo Construction and Life Build

