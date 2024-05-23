Show Fullscreen

Scott Brownrigg has unveiled plans for a village community and education hub on a steeply sloping hill site in Cyprus.

The scheme in Limassol district on the south side of the island has been designed for local developer Luvasa Properties in collaboration with executive architects Panos Panayiotou & Associates.

Newly submitted plans include a 2,000-place education hub for the Island Private School, a progressive English-speaking international school.

Conceived of as a ‘village within a village’, it would include residential accommodation for 200 boarding pupils and sports facilities.

It has been designed to respond to the natural contours of the site, which has a 30m level change from top to bottom, with a series of outdoor courtyards and routes which flow down the hillside.

Classrooms, play areas and circulation would be embedded into the landscape, aiming to blur the boundary between indoor and outdoor learning and to place exploration and discovery at the heart of the learning process.

The proposal includes biodiverse roofs and is designed to incorporate natural materials including excavated stone, wood and indigenous planting in order to insulate and shade buildings and ground the school into the local environment.

The scheme is expected to open for students in September 2026.