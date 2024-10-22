Four buildings at Eastpoint Business Park signed off by council

Oxford council has approved plans by Scott Brownrigg for a new four-block life sciences campus.

Three four-storey buildings and an additional single storey amenity building will be built for developer Railpen at Eastpoint Business Park, about five miles south of Oxford city centre.

The practice’s designs for the buildings feature a series of horizontal bands and vertical flues on the facades using a material palette of browns and neutral colours.

Just over half of the floorspace has been designed for laboratory use with the remainder reserved for offices.

The scheme will also contain a cafe, a social hub and a ‘Learning Lab’ providing local students with access to professional facilities and access to research experts.

Scott Brownrigg director and head of life sciences Ed Hayden said the project “not only addresses the growing demand for life science space in the Oxford-Cambridge Arc, but also contributes to the community with its focus on education, sustainability, and wellbeing.”

The scheme is the latest in a string of life sciences projects which the practice is working on in Oxford.

The firm’s £150m campus for Oxford Science Park was approved in 2023, and plans for a £35m expansion of Wootton Science Park were unveiled in March this year.