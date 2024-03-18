Blueprint targets delivery of five new commercal buildings at Oxfordshire centre

Architect Scott Bownrigg has unveiled its designs for the £35m expansion of Wootton Science Park in Oxfordshire.

The practice’s masterplan for the tech centre’s growth targets the delivery of more than 9,800sq m of additional space in five new commercial buildings for developer Hartwell Plc.

Hartwell has owned the site, which is 3.5 miles south-west of Oxford, since 1975 and built the first office in 2005. It recently completed an 861sq m laboratory building named “Origin”.

Scott Brownrigg’s masterplan for Wootton Science Park’s further development is now out for a one-month pre-applicaiton consultation.

Hartwell propety director James Hilton said Oxford University’s unprecedented increase in spinout companies involved in life sciences, quantum, artificial intelligence, and sustainability had created strong demand for high-quality grow-on lab and workspace.

“Our masterplanning work has focused on creating a well-rounded environment that caters to both physical and social needs, enhancing the working environment, and promoting wellbeing for all those who work here and visit,” he said.

“The masterplan in both the construction and occupation phases will deliver jobs while fostering innovation and creating a new place for the whole community.”

The masterplan proposes a hybrid planning application for the scheme, seeking detailed consent for a new hub and cafe building and another structure, named “Building C”. Outline consent would be sought for three further buildings.

In addition to Scott Brownrigg, Hartwell’s project team for Wootton Science Park includes Gerald Eve, IMA, Macfarlane and Associates, Aspect Ecology and Hoare Lea.