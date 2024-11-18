Former MP Karen Buck will be responsible for spearheading the delivery of tens of thousands of affordable homes near the new Old Oak Common HS2 station.

Sadiq Khan is set to appoint former Labour MP Karen Buck as the new chair of the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC).

Buck, if her appointment is officially confirmed as expected by the London Assembly, will follow former British Property Federation boss Liz Peace who is stepping down as chair after two terms in the position.

It comes as OPDC gears up its regeneration plans, bringing forward plans for 9,000 homes and tens of thousands of jobs, new retail, services, and public open space.

The development aims to create a new canalside district for London around the new HS2 and the Elizabeth Line at Old Oak Common station.

As chair of OPDC, Buck will be responsible for spearheading the delivery of affordable homes and jobs at the brownfield site.

Buck was the Labour MP for Westminster North for 27 years, before stepping down in May 2024.

While in the commons, Buck brought forward a private member’s bill that led to the creation of the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act 2018, which gives tenants the right to challenge landlords over substandard living conditions.

Buck also has experience in regeneration and placemaking, as the current chair of South Kilburn Trust, a charity working with residents’ groups, organisations and businesses to make improvements to local services and infrastructure.

She is also co-chair of the North Paddington Delivery Board, working with local communities to help shape the future of North Paddington.

Buck will officially take up her post on 1 January 2025, subject to a London Assembly confirmation hearing.

Khan said that he was pleased to announce his intention to appoint Buck as chair, stating ”she brings a wealth of experience, expertise and knowledge that will strengthen its ambitious regeneration plans for the capital.”

He added: “Under Dame Karen’s leadership, OPDC will continue to progress plans to deliver transformational change for West London, with thousands of new homes and jobs in the pipeline. I look forward to working with Dame Karen to build a better and more prosperous city for all.”

On her proposed appointment Buck said that the canalside district at Old Oak Common is “such an exciting development with so much potential”. She added: “I am hugely looking forward to working with the Board and team at OPDC as it moves into the next phase of delivering the homes and jobs London needs.”