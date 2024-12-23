RX Architects has completed two rural residential projects – Holmwood Farm in Wadhurst, East Sussex, and Meadowgate in Wittersham, Kent. Both schemes involved adapting existing structures into contemporary family homes, with an emphasis on sustainability, energy efficiency, and maximising connections to their surrounding landscapes.

Meadowgate, Wittersham, Kent

Meadowgate, a four-bedroom, 3,500 sq ft home, adapts a 1970s bungalow originally built as workers’ accommodation. The property sits within 22 acres of farmland and ancient woodland in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The original single-storey structure was reconfigured into an ‘upside-down house’ with the addition of a new first floor. Living spaces were relocated upstairs to maximise previously underutilised views of the countryside, featuring cantilevered terraces and glazed corners on the upper level.

A steel frame was inserted into the original structure to support the additional storey, while the existing walls were wrapped in insulation and finished with black render. The upper level was constructed with timber frame panels for a lightweight, highly insulated envelope. Triple glazing was installed throughout, and the roof was finished with a wildflower blanket to support biodiversity.

Sustainability measures include a ground source heat loop buried in the surrounding land, providing heating and cooling. This system is supplemented by a solar array with battery storage.

The new first floor features black-stained timber cladding with triangulated profiles, designed to blend with the wooded backdrop. The landscape includes gardens for food and flower production, reflecting the owners’ passion for gardening.

Holmwood Farm, Wadhurst, East Sussex

Holmwood Farm is a 4,000 sq ft, four-bedroom home situated within the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The project involved reworking a deteriorating 1980s red brick bungalow to create a contemporary family residence. The design sought to provide open-plan, flexible spaces that connect the interiors with the surrounding countryside.

The existing structure was retained to reduce cost and minimise the environmental impact of the project. The house incorporates a large solar array, heat pumps, natural ventilation, and newly installed insulation wrapped behind its re-clad exterior. These measures aim to reduce the home’s long-term running costs and carbon footprint.

Externally, the house is clad in charred timber, with a standing seam zinc roof. New large-scale flat-roof dormers were added to the original structure. Internally, polished concrete floors were installed for thermal mass, designed to retain and gradually release heat while remaining cool in summer.

The landscape design includes a natural swimming pool and reimagined gardens.