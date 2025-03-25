Houses sit within a protected coastal landscape designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest

RX Architects has completed two beachfront houses at Pett Level in East Sussex.

The houses are arranged over three floors, with the main family spaces located on the top floor to maximise views across the beach.

The site is adjacent to the Royal Military Canal to the north, a scheduled ancient monument, and the shingle beach and cliffs to the south.

Each house contains three double bedrooms. Petersen Tegl linear white bricks have been used for the first and second floors, while the ground floors are clad in black bricks.

Cantilevers form large external terraces on each floor, creating outdoor spaces and sheltered areas below.

The houses have views in all directions, with the cliffs to the west, the beach to the south, Camber and Dungeness to the east, and the Royal Military Canal to the north. Windows and terrace doors are positioned to frame key views of the surrounding landscape.

Each house includes a heat pump, full solar arrays, battery storage, triple glazing, and highly insulated building fabrics, achieving an EPC A100 rating.

Externally, both houses have private courtyard gardens designed to link with the surrounding landscape. Coastal plant species have been used to help integrate the gardens with the natural environment.

Each plot also includes a separate cedar-clad, zinc-roofed garden studio, providing additional workspace overlooking the courtyard gardens.