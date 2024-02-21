Full screen in popup Previous

Next Hay Castle, Hay-on-Wye, by MICA Architects Source: Andy Stagg King's Gate, Caernarfon Castle, Caernarfon, by Buttress Architects Source: Daniel Hopkinson Sbarc | spark, Cardiff University, Cardiff, by Hawkins\Brown Source: Will Scott Photography Swansea Arena, Swansea, by ACME Source: Hufton + Crow Plas Glyn-y-Weddw Arts Centre Cafe, Pwlheli, by Mark Wray Architects, Sanderson Sculpture and FOLD Structural Engineers Source: Gareth Jenkins Edge House, Ceredigion, by Hyde + Hyde Architects Source: Martin Gardner Plas Hendy Stable Block, Monmouth, by Studio Brassica Architects Source: Francesco Montaguti 1/7 show caption

Hawkins Brown and ACME are among eight practices with projects shortlisted for this year’s RSAW Welsh Architecture Awards.

The list includes two castle regeneration schemes, MICA Architects’ restoration of Hay Castle and Buttress Architects’ project at Caernarfon Castle.

Also in the running is a clifftop home by Hyde & Hyde Architects, a pocket park by KHBT and a home in a former stable by Studio Brassica.

A cafe pavilion by Mark Wray Architects, Sanderson Sculpture and FOLD Structural Engineers completes the list.

Hawkins Brown’s entry, Sbarc | spark, is a seven-storey education building for Cardiff University, while Acme’s project is a 3,500-seat venue, Swansea Arena.

Jury chair Kevin Hong, associate director and studio lead of AtkinsRealis Cardiff, said the shortlist demonstrates sensitive skill and execution at varying scale and building types.

“The theme of regeneration and the buildings strong sense of place were at the forefront of jury discussions,” he said.

“Whether through bold domestic, cultural and community interventions, or the innovative reuse of our built heritage, they show ambition to revitalise our towns, cities, and rural settings.

“These projects show how good architecture can play a key role in safeguarding our built heritage and developing a culture of social innovation.”

All projects shortlisted for RIBA Regional Awards will be visited by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring.

The winners will then be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being considered for a highly coveted RIBA National Award, which will be announced in summer.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize, the UK’s best new building, will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects, and announced in September. The Stirling Prize winner will be announced in October.