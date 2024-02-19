Full screen in popup Previous

Next Leeds School of Art, by Hawkins Brown Source: Hawkins Brown Park Hill phase 2, by Mikhail Riches Source: Tim Crocker Clifford's Tower in York, by Hugh Broughton Architects with Martin Ashley Architects Source: Dirk Linder Crimple Hall farmers market, by ArkleBoyce Architects Source: Jim Stephenson The Dales Stand at Catterick Racecourse, by Elliott Architects Source: Elliott Architects Skipton Town Hall, by LDN Architects Source: LDN Architects Sort Trae, by HEM Architects, Susi Clark and Marc Medland Source: Dug Wilders Photography 1/7 show caption

Hawkins Brown’s new art school for Leeds Beckett University and Mikhail Riches’ second-phase refurbishment of Sheffield’s grade II*-listed Park Hill estate are among seven projects shortlisted for the RIBA Yorkshire Awards 2024.

Leeds School of Arts, which completed in 2021, is a BREEAM “excellent”-rated creative hub for more than 2,500 students that contains a theatre, recording studios and film-and-TV production facilities.

The Park Hill project, by 2019 Stirling Prize winners Mikhail Riches, has refurbished flats and bedsits at the estate to create 195 homes for private sale or rent, optimising the homes’ thermal performance in the process. Park Hill Phase 2 has also delivered 2,500sq m of commercial space at ground level.

Also included on RIBA’s Yorkshire Awards shortlist is Hugh Broughton Architects and Martin Ashley Architects’ revival of the 11th century Clifford’s Tower in York and ArkleBoyce Architects’ Crimple Hall farmers market near Harrogate.

Show Fullscreen

Lucy Plumridge, associate director of HLM Architects, is jury chair for the Yorkshire Awards. She said the range of schemes submitted for the 2024 awards demonstrated a growing trend for retrofit and a “sustainability first” approach to design.

“We commend these practices for their innovative designs, which reflect the social and economic impact of reinventing existing buildings,” she said.

“From the radical restoration of Clifford’s Tower which unlocks rooms that have been inaccessible for over 300 years, to a sustainable farmers market building which sensitively connects to the surrounding Crimple Valley and habitats, as well as a concert hall upgrade which enriches a town hall’s cultural offering, there is a fantastic breadth of architecture across the region.”

Show Fullscreen

The jury is due to visit all shortlisted projects ahead of the announcement of winning projects in May. Winners will be considered for other RIBA accolades, including RIBA National Awards.

National Awards-winning projects are the pool from which Stirling Prize candidates are drawn.