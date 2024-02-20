Hollaway Studio snares two shortlist slots, as AHMM and Coffey also seek recognition
A seawater swimming pool in Guernsey designed by DLM Architects, a woodland retreat by Michael Kendrick Architects and a later-living development by Coffey Architects are among 16 contenders for this year’s RIBA South East Awards.
AHMM’s Magna Square mixed-use scheme in Runnymede, formerly known as Egham Gateway West, is also in the running for the accolades.
Hollaway Studio is the only practice to have more than one horse in the regional race, however. Its Centenary Hall and Music School at Benenden School, Kent, and West Meadow house in Dover are both up for awards.
Weston Williamson & Partners founding partner Chirs Williamson is chair of the jury that will choose the winning schemes. He said the quality of projects in contention was as high as ever.
“Whether residential, mixed-used, culture or leisure facilities, they provide a fantastic snapshot of what’s possible with vision and collaboration,” he said.
“The projects’ sensitivity to their surroundings and users’ needs must also be commended. I think I can speak for all of the judging panel in saying how excited and privileged we are to undertake these visits.”
South East Awards 2024 winners are due to be announced later this spring, after each candidate is visited by the jury. Successful schemes will be considered for other RIBA accolades, including RIBA National Awards.
National Awards-winning projects are the pool from which Stirling Prize candidates are drawn.
RIBA South East Awards 2024 shortlist
Benenden School, Centenary Hall and Music School, Benenden, by Hollaway Studio
Cobham Bowers, Cobham, by Coffey Architects
Downland Barns, North Downs, by McLean Quinlan
Eavesdrop, Sussex, by Tom Dowdall Architects
Jungle Residence, Sunbury-on-Thames, Independent Architects
Kingston Villa, Kingston Upon Thames, by Fletcher Crane Architects
Looking Glass Lodge, Hastings. by Michael Kendrick Architects
Magna Square, Runnymede, by AHMM
Muray House, Haslemere, by John Pardey Architects
Seven Sisters Country Park, Seaford, by Pritchard Architecture
The Bathing Pools, St Peter Port, Guernsey, by DLM Architects
The Exchange, Kent, by Robin Lee Architecture
The Folly, Cranbrook, by WGP Architects
The Hall, Ashford, by Taylor Hare Architects
The Mile House, Arundel, by Meloy Architecture and Design
West Meadow, Dover, by Hollaway Studio
