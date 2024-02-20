Hollaway Studio snares two shortlist slots, as AHMM and Coffey also seek recognition

Next Benenden School, Centenary Hall and Music School, Benenden, by Hollaway Studio Source: Hufton & Crow Cobham Bowers, Cobham, by Coffey Architects Downland Barns, North Downs, by McLean Quinlan Source: Jim Stephenson Eavesdrop, Sussex, by Tom Dowdall Architects Source: Rory Gardiner Jungle Residence, Sunbury-on-Thames, by Independent Architects Source: Paul Brady Kingston Villa, Kingston Upon Thames, by Fletcher Crane Architects Source: Lorenzo Zandri Looking Glass Lodge, Hastings. by Michael Kendrick Architects Source: Tom Bird Magna Square, Runnymede, by AHMM Source: Timothy Soar Muray House, Haslemere, by John Pardey Architects Source: Richard Chivers Seven Sisters Country Park, Seaford, by Pritchard Architecture Source: Peter Langdown The Bathing Pools, St Peter Port, Guernsey, by DLM Architects Source: Peter Landers The Exchange, Kent, by Robin Lee Architecture Source: Ståle Eriksen The Folly, Cranbrook, by WGP Architects Source: Anthony Coleman The Hall, Ashford, by Taylor Hare Architects Source: uilding Narratives The Mile House, Arundel, by Meloy Architecture and Design Source: Carlotta Luke West Meadow, Dover, by Hollaway Studio Source: Hufton & Crow 1/16 show caption

A seawater swimming pool in Guernsey designed by DLM Architects, a woodland retreat by Michael Kendrick Architects and a later-living development by Coffey Architects are among 16 contenders for this year’s RIBA South East Awards.

AHMM’s Magna Square mixed-use scheme in Runnymede, formerly known as Egham Gateway West, is also in the running for the accolades.

Hollaway Studio is the only practice to have more than one horse in the regional race, however. Its Centenary Hall and Music School at Benenden School, Kent, and West Meadow house in Dover are both up for awards.

Weston Williamson & Partners founding partner Chirs Williamson is chair of the jury that will choose the winning schemes. He said the quality of projects in contention was as high as ever.

“Whether residential, mixed-used, culture or leisure facilities, they provide a fantastic snapshot of what’s possible with vision and collaboration,” he said.

“The projects’ sensitivity to their surroundings and users’ needs must also be commended. I think I can speak for all of the judging panel in saying how excited and privileged we are to undertake these visits.”

South East Awards 2024 winners are due to be announced later this spring, after each candidate is visited by the jury. Successful schemes will be considered for other RIBA accolades, including RIBA National Awards.

National Awards-winning projects are the pool from which Stirling Prize candidates are drawn.