Hollaway Studio snares two shortlist slots, as AHMM and Coffey also seek recognition

Benenden School, Centenary Hall and Music School, Benenden, by Hollaway Studio

Source: Hufton & Crow

Cobham Bowers, Cobham, by Coffey Architects

Downland Barns, North Downs, by McLean Quinlan

Source: Jim Stephenson

Eavesdrop, Sussex, by Tom Dowdall Architects

Source: Rory Gardiner

Jungle Residence, Sunbury-on-Thames, by Independent Architects

Source: Paul Brady

Kingston Villa, Kingston Upon Thames, by Fletcher Crane Architects

Source: Lorenzo Zandri

Looking Glass Lodge, Hastings. by Michael Kendrick Architects

Source: Tom Bird

Magna Square, Runnymede, by AHMM

Source: Timothy Soar

Muray House, Haslemere, by John Pardey Architects

Source: Richard Chivers

Seven Sisters Country Park, Seaford, by Pritchard Architecture

Source: Peter Langdown

The Bathing Pools, St Peter Port, Guernsey, by DLM Architects

Source: Peter Landers

The Exchange, Kent, by Robin Lee Architecture

Source: Ståle Eriksen

The Folly, Cranbrook, by WGP Architects

Source: Anthony Coleman

The Hall, Ashford, by Taylor Hare Architects

Source: uilding Narratives

The Mile House, Arundel, by Meloy Architecture and Design

Source: Carlotta Luke

West Meadow, Dover, by Hollaway Studio

Source: Hufton & Crow

A seawater swimming pool in Guernsey designed by DLM Architects, a woodland retreat by Michael Kendrick Architects and a later-living development by Coffey Architects are among 16 contenders for this year’s RIBA South East Awards.

AHMM’s Magna Square mixed-use scheme in Runnymede, formerly known as Egham Gateway West, is also in the running for the accolades.

Hollaway Studio is the only practice to have more than one horse in the regional race, however. Its Centenary Hall and Music School at Benenden School, Kent, and West Meadow house in Dover are both up for awards.

Weston Williamson & Partners founding partner Chirs Williamson is chair of the jury that will choose the winning schemes. He said the quality of projects in contention was as high as ever.

“Whether residential, mixed-used, culture or leisure facilities, they provide a fantastic snapshot of what’s possible with vision and collaboration,” he said.

The Bathing Pools_Peter Landers_ORIGINAL_5

Source: Peter Landers

The Bathing Pools, St Peter Port, Guernsey, by DLM Architects

“The projects’ sensitivity to their surroundings and users’ needs must also be commended. I think I can speak for all of the judging panel in saying how excited and privileged we are to undertake these visits.”

South East Awards 2024 winners are due to be announced later this spring, after each candidate is visited by the jury. Successful schemes will be considered for other RIBA accolades, including RIBA National Awards.

National Awards-winning projects are the pool from which Stirling Prize candidates are drawn.

