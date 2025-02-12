Projects by previous Stirling Prize winners including Herzog & de Meuron and Stanton Williams on shortlists for East and South East
RIBA has unveiled the projects in the running for its first two regional awards, covering the East of England and the South East.
Shortlisted projects in the East region include the Discovery Centre in Cambridge, a research and development building for AstraZeneca designed by BDP and Herzog & de Meuron.
Sheppard Robson’s TTP Campus, Jestico & Whiles’ West Hub for the University of Cambridge and Stanton Williams’ Young’s Court Development at Emmanuel College, Cambridge are also among 23 shortlisted projects in the region.
Regional director Matt Blakeley said the diversity of the RIBA East shortlist was “truly remarkable”.
“The East region continues to deliver as one of the shining lights of architectural excellence in the UK, with this year’s shortlist demonstrating a wealth of outstanding projects,” he said.
“The sheer volume and quality of the projects that now come forward in the region highlight not only the talented architectural community, but the vision and collaboration of clients, stakeholders and contractors who make these projects possible.”
Fourteen projects have been shortlisted for the South East region, including Brighton Dome Corn Exchange & Studio Theatre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, High Street Swanley by Bell Phillips and Sheerness Dockyard Church by Hugh Broughton Architects.
RIBA South East jury chair Lisa Shell, director of Lisa Shell Architects, said the selected projects reflected the “architectural ambition and inventiveness” of the region.
All projects shortlisted for RIBA Awards will be visited by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring.
The winners will then be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being considered for a RIBA National Award, which will be announced in summer.
The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects and announced in September, with a winner to be announced in October.
RIBA East Awards shortlist
1970s House Retrofit, St.Albans by Scott Batty Architect
Amento by James Gorst Architects
Brambles by Bere Architects
Brentwood School Reception and Ashton by Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture
Cast Corbel House by Grafted
Catslide House by Graeme Williamson Architects
Clayworth by ArkleBoyce Architects Ltd
Dovehouse Court Almshouses by Mole Architects Ltd
Elmside by Michael Collins Architects
Folded House by Westerdahl.
Harpenden House by Emil Eve Architects
Housestead by Sanei Hopkins Architects
Jankes Barn by Lynch Architects
Knights Park by Pollard Thomas Edwards and Alison Brooks Architects
Mill Hide by POULSON ARCHITECTURE
Mirror Pod Extension by MART BARRASS ARCHITECT (LTD.)
North Sea East Wood by Hayhurst & Co.
Sunspot by HAT Projects
The Discovery Centre (DISC) by Herzog & de Meuron / BDP
The Entopia Building Architype, Feilden and Mawson and Eve Waldron Design
TTP Campus by Sheppard Robson
University of Cambridge West Hub by Jestico + Whiles
Young’s Court Development at Emmanuel College, Cambridge by Stanton Williams
RIBA South East Awards shortlist
Brighton Dome Corn Exchange & Studio Theatre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Bury Gate Farm by Sandy Rendel Architects by Sandy Rendel Architects
Courtyard House by AAVA ARCHITECTS
Field House – Sussex by Wilkinson King
Hastings House by Hugh Strange Architects
High Street Swanley by Bell Phillips
Knepp Wilding Kitchen and Shop by Kaner Olette Architects
Louisa Martindale Building (3Ts), Royal Sussex County Hospital by BDP
Sea, Sky House by Liddicoat & Goldhill
Sheerness Dockyard Church by Hugh Broughton Architects
The Drying Shed Sauna by Built Works
The Spencer Building, Worth School by Tim Ronalds Architects
Three Oaks by Nick Willson Architects
Triangle House by Artefact
