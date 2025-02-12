Projects by previous Stirling Prize winners including Herzog & de Meuron and Stanton Williams on shortlists for East and South East

The Discovery Centre (DISC) by Herzog & de Meuron / BDP Source: Hufton+Crow TTP Campus by Sheppard Robson Source: Hufton and Crow Young's Court Development at Emmanuel College, Cambridge by Stanton Williams Source: Jack Hobhouse University of Cambridge West Hub by Jestico + Whiles Source: Ståle Eriksen

RIBA has unveiled the projects in the running for its first two regional awards, covering the East of England and the South East.

Shortlisted projects in the East region include the Discovery Centre in Cambridge, a research and development building for AstraZeneca designed by BDP and Herzog & de Meuron.

Sheppard Robson’s TTP Campus, Jestico & Whiles’ West Hub for the University of Cambridge and Stanton Williams’ Young’s Court Development at Emmanuel College, Cambridge are also among 23 shortlisted projects in the region.

Regional director Matt Blakeley said the diversity of the RIBA East shortlist was “truly remarkable”.

“The East region continues to deliver as one of the shining lights of architectural excellence in the UK, with this year’s shortlist demonstrating a wealth of outstanding projects,” he said.

Hugh Broughton Architects' Sheerness Dockyard Church Source: Dirk Lindner High Street Swanley by Bell Phillips Source: Kilian OSullivan

“The sheer volume and quality of the projects that now come forward in the region highlight not only the talented architectural community, but the vision and collaboration of clients, stakeholders and contractors who make these projects possible.”

Fourteen projects have been shortlisted for the South East region, including Brighton Dome Corn Exchange & Studio Theatre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, High Street Swanley by Bell Phillips and Sheerness Dockyard Church by Hugh Broughton Architects.

RIBA South East jury chair Lisa Shell, director of Lisa Shell Architects, said the selected projects reflected the “architectural ambition and inventiveness” of the region.

All projects shortlisted for RIBA Awards will be visited by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring.

The winners will then be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being considered for a RIBA National Award, which will be announced in summer.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects and announced in September, with a winner to be announced in October.