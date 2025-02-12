Projects by previous Stirling Prize winners including Herzog & de Meuron and Stanton Williams on shortlists for East and South East

The Discovery Centre (DISC) by Herzog & de Meuron / BDP

Source: Hufton+Crow

TTP Campus by Sheppard Robson

Source: Hufton and Crow

Young’s Court Development at Emmanuel College, Cambridge by Stanton Williams

Source: Jack Hobhouse

University of Cambridge West Hub by Jestico + Whiles

Source: Ståle Eriksen

1/4

show caption

RIBA has unveiled the projects in the running for its first two regional awards, covering the East of England and the South East.

Shortlisted projects in the East region include the Discovery Centre in Cambridge, a research and development building for AstraZeneca designed by BDP and Herzog & de Meuron.

Sheppard Robson’s TTP Campus, Jestico & Whiles’ West Hub for the University of Cambridge and Stanton Williams’ Young’s Court Development at Emmanuel College, Cambridge are also among 23 shortlisted projects in the region.

Regional director Matt Blakeley said the diversity of the RIBA East shortlist was “truly remarkable”.

“The East region continues to deliver as one of the shining lights of architectural excellence in the UK, with this year’s shortlist demonstrating a wealth of outstanding projects,” he said.

Hugh Broughton Architects' Sheerness Dockyard Church

Source: Dirk Lindner

High Street Swanley by Bell Phillips

Source: Kilian OSullivan

1/3

show caption

“The sheer volume and quality of the projects that now come forward in the region highlight not only the talented architectural community, but the vision and collaboration of clients, stakeholders and contractors who make these projects possible.” 

Fourteen projects have been shortlisted for the South East region, including Brighton Dome Corn Exchange & Studio Theatre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, High Street Swanley by Bell Phillips and Sheerness Dockyard Church by Hugh Broughton Architects.

RIBA South East jury chair Lisa Shell, director of Lisa Shell Architects, said the selected projects reflected the “architectural ambition and inventiveness” of the region.   

All projects shortlisted for RIBA Awards will be visited by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring.  

The winners will then be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being considered for a RIBA National Award, which will be announced in summer.  

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects and announced in September, with a winner to be announced in October.

RIBA East Awards shortlist

1970s House Retrofit, St.Albans by Scott Batty Architect 

Amento by James Gorst Architects 

Brambles by Bere Architects 

Brentwood School Reception and Ashton by Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture 

Cast Corbel House by Grafted 

Catslide House by Graeme Williamson Architects 

Clayworth by ArkleBoyce Architects Ltd 

Dovehouse Court Almshouses by Mole Architects Ltd 

Elmside by Michael Collins Architects 

Folded House by Westerdahl. 

Harpenden House by Emil Eve Architects 

Housestead by Sanei Hopkins Architects 

Jankes Barn by Lynch Architects 

Knights Park by Pollard Thomas Edwards and Alison Brooks Architects 

Mill Hide by POULSON ARCHITECTURE 

Mirror Pod Extension by MART BARRASS ARCHITECT (LTD.) 

North Sea East Wood by Hayhurst & Co. 

Sunspot by HAT Projects 

The Discovery Centre (DISC) by Herzog & de Meuron / BDP 

The Entopia Building Architype, Feilden and Mawson and Eve Waldron Design 

TTP Campus by Sheppard Robson 

University of Cambridge West Hub by Jestico + Whiles 

Young’s Court Development at Emmanuel College, Cambridge by Stanton Williams

 

RIBA South East Awards shortlist

Brighton Dome Corn Exchange & Studio Theatre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios 

Bury Gate Farm by Sandy Rendel Architects by Sandy Rendel Architects 

Courtyard House by AAVA ARCHITECTS  

Field House – Sussex by Wilkinson King 

Hastings House by Hugh Strange Architects 

High Street Swanley by Bell Phillips 

Knepp Wilding Kitchen and Shop by Kaner Olette Architects 

Louisa Martindale Building (3Ts), Royal Sussex County Hospital by BDP 

Sea, Sky House by Liddicoat & Goldhill 

Sheerness Dockyard Church by Hugh Broughton Architects 

The Drying Shed Sauna by Built Works 

The Spencer Building, Worth School by Tim Ronalds Architects 

Three Oaks by Nick Willson Architects 

Triangle House by Artefact

Topics