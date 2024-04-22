Selected fellows are non-architects who have contributed significantly to the built environment

RIBA has announced nine new RIBA Honorary Fellows.

The annual honorary fellowships are conferred upon individuals that RIBA regards as having made notable contributions to architecture despite not being architects themselves. Recipients may include individuals who have helped promote design quality, advocated for sustainable practices in the built environment, those involved in promotion and management of the built environment, or who have played a significant role in architectural education.

RIBA president, Muyiwa Oki said: “It was an immense privilege to chair the RIBA Honours Committee 2024; and to recognise and show appreciation for the remarkable, admirable work of these nine individuals.

“Truly talented, inspirational and devoted to their professional roles, our 2024 fellows have each managed to effect positive change within architecture and the built environment, from which we all benefit. Their unwavering passion and enthusiasm cannot be underestimated, and it is an honour to formally recognise their success.”

Amongst those receiving the fellowships this year are Adam Nathaniel Furman, an artist, designer, and author, who has been recognised for his contribution to architecture and design, particularly his advocacy for LGBTQIA+ spaces and stories, as demonstrated in his co-authored book Queer Spaces.

Another recipient is Claire Pollock, cultural arts producer at Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, who has been awarded the fellowship for her engagement with communities through programmes focused on architectural drawing and model making workshops, aimed at educating and developing the next generation of architects.

Yvonne Field is social entrepreneur and chief executive of The Ubele Initiative, who has been recognised for her work in mobilising community groups and promoting Black-led and community-led development, particularly through initiatives like ‘A Place to Call Home’.