Police station and magistrates court to be replaced with three-block mixed-use scheme

PRP has been given the green light for a 314-home mixed-use scheme in Watford.

The Clarendon Road development in Watford will see the demolition of a former police station and magistrates court and the construction of three blocks ranging from four to 23 storeys, along with a six-storey office block.

It will include 314 build-to-rent homes of which 10% are affordable in the form of discounted market rent. This is below the 35% affordable Watford borough council aspires to in its local plan but was justified due to a viability assessment, according to council papers.

The 1.75 acre brownfield site forms part of the Watford Gateway Strategic Development Area which the council hopes will see more than 2,700 homes delivered.

The scheme was approved at a meeting of the council’s development management committee last night.

The proposals feature a new public Garden Square and children’s play space, along with flexible high-quality office space in a standalone building, retail space and a café, along with public realm and landscaping, including retaining the existing mature trees along Clarendon Road. There will be on site car parking available, including disabled parking, plus over 400 cycle spaces.

The project team includes landscape architect Gillespies, planning consultant Montagu Evans, cost consultant Circle, civil and structural engineer Conisbee and wind consultant GIA.