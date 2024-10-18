Four blocks up to 16 storeys to be built north of Wembley stadium

Brent council has approved plans by PRP for a 600-home co-living scheme in Wembley, north London.

The local authority’s planning committee unanimously approved the scheme at 1-22 Brook Avenue on Wednesday evening.

One of the largest co-living schemes in the capital, it will combine 517 co-living homes with 100 affordable homes in four blocks rising to 16 storeys in height.

It has been designed for a partnership between developers J Group and V Fund, with the project team including planning consultant MJP Planning and structural and civil engineers Whitby Wood.

The scheme will replace 24 low-rise semi-detached homes on Brook Avenue dating mostly to the 1920s and 1930s.

There is a significant amount of development in the area, which is close to Wembley Stadium, and the brief for the scheme called for a design responding to the ”existing and emerging character of a neighbourhood in transition”.

The application will now head to the Greater London Authority for second stage approval.