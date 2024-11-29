The visit highlighted the craftsmanship and traditional techniques used to restore the iconic Parisian monument

French president Emmanuel Macron toured the restored Notre Dame Cathedral on Friday, marking a significant step in its reconstruction following the devastating 2019 fire. Joined by the archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich, and Philippe Villeneuve, the chief architect of France’s national monuments, the president viewed the completed interior ahead of the cathedral’s public reopening on 7 December.

The fire had left the cathedral’s roof and spire destroyed and its interiors exposed, requiring extensive repairs undertaken by hundreds of craftspeople. The visit showcased the results of over five years of restoration, including meticulously repaired vaulted ceilings and cleaned stonework, which has revealed the bright, cream-coloured limestone.

During the tour, Macron observed key features of the restoration, including the reconstructed timber spire, which involved traditional carpentry techniques using oak beams and wooden dowels crafted by hand. The spire’s design replicates the nineteenth-century original structure by Eugène Viollet-le-Duc.

The president praised the craftspeople and donors who contributed to the €700 million restoration project, calling it the “building site of the century.” Addressing the workers, Macron remarked, “The shock of the reopening will be as great as that of the fire, but it will be a shock of hope.” He also paid tribute to the firefighters who prevented the total loss of the Gothic landmark.

The reconstruction involved advanced cleaning methods, including the use of latex sprays and gels to remove toxic dust and dirt from the fire-damaged surfaces. Over 42,000 square metres of stonework were cleaned and decontaminated, revealing vibrant stained glass and detailed carvings.

The public reopening will include a Mass on 8 December. Before the fire, Notre Dame attracted 12 million visitors annually, a number expected to rise with the relaunch. Visitors will need to book time slots via an online ticketing system, while entry to the cathedral remains free.

