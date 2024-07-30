The designer of the 2024 Paris Olympic cauldron has been revealed as Frenchman Mathieu Lehanneur.

The innovative design incorporates a ring of ‘fire’ suspended beneath a gigantic balloon that ascended into the Paris sky on Friday night. This is the first time in Olympic history that the flame will shine without carbon-based fuel, being powered instead by renewable electricity.

The cauldron is installed in the Jardin des Tuileries, aligned with landmarks such as the Louvre Pyramid, La Concorde obelisk, and the Arc de Triomphe. Lehanneur also designed the Olympic torch for this year’s Games.

Lehanneur said: “This absolutely unique Cauldron represents all the spirit I wanted to give to the Olympic and Paralympic objects. Light, magical and unifying, it will be a beacon in the night and a sun within reach during the day.

“The fire that burns in it will be made of light and water, like a cool oasis in the heart of summer. I created the torch, the relay cauldron and the Olympic cauldron as three chapters in the same story. The cauldron is the epilogue and the ultimate symbol of that story.”

Throughout the Games, 10,000 people per day will be able to approach the cauldron via free ticketing, with 300 admissions every 15 minutes from 11 AM to 7 PM.

Lehanneur’s design will remain on the ground during the day and ascend each evening at sunset.

The ‘flame’ has been created using a combination of mist and light beams powered by 100% renewable electricity produced in France. The cauldron features a 7-meter diameter illuminated ring, with 40 LED spotlights and 200 high-pressure misting nozzles.

The cauldron design is inspired by France’s historic achievements in flight, including the Montgolfier brothers’ hot-air balloon flight in 1783 and Henri Giffard’s balloon of 1878, both of which were launched from the Jardin des Tuileries.

