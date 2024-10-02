Exhibition reveals the innovative work of women architects shaping the future of the built environment

The team behind the RIBA-supported publication 100 Women: Architects in Practice has curated a new exhibition titled 100 Women Architects: The Exhibition, which showcases key works featured in their award-winning publication.

Dr. Harriet Harriss, Naomi House, Monika Parrinder, and Tom Ravenscroft, who authored the book, aim to highlight the often overlooked contributions of women in architecture. The exhibition, hosted at the Roca Gallery, will present the work of women architects from 79 countries across six continents.

The exhibition will feature photographs and 3D paper models of the projects, created by students from the RCA’s architecture programme. The projects on display will represent a wide range of architectural approaches, from sustainable reinterpretations of indigenous building styles, such as Laura Narayansingh’s Bush House in Trinidad, to modern structures that blend with their surroundings, like Rahel Shawl’s Aga Khan Award-winning Royal Netherlands Embassy in Addis Ababa.

The exhibition explores the diverse architectural approaches taken by women, highlighting both emerging and established architects, including well-known figures like Liz Diller, Farshid Moussavi, and Yasmeen Lari.

The curators believe that the exhibition arrives at a time when awareness of the need for gender balance in architecture is growing, arguing that despite this, women remain underrepresented, underpromoted, and underpaid within the profession.

In addition to showcasing individual projects, the exhibition will focus on key themes identified in the book, such as practice innovation, care and connection, unpredictable participation, future place-making, and equity.

The curators say: “Our aspiration is gender equity across all professions and disciplines. We wrote the book to play some part in increasing the visibility of architectural practitioners who all have the knowledge and talent to be a household name.”

