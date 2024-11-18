Regal and 4C Group bring forward second scheme working together

Plans for a student-led scheme with more than 200 residential units have been submitted to Camden Council.

Developers Regal and 4C Group have brought forward the project at 33-35 Jamestown Road and 211 Arlington Road, after the completion of their first joint project in Aldgate earlier this year.

The proposals, which were designed by Morris + Company, include 187 student bedrooms, 27 affordable homes, as well as flexible commercial space.

According to the developers, Camden is London’s fourth-highest borough for student residents, and the plans include study areas to accommodate residents.

All of the affordable homes are dual- or triple-aspect and comprise a mix of social rent and intermediate tenures.

The building, which wraps around a historic 19th-century pub, 31 Jamestown Road, includes nearly 3500 sqft of flexible commercial space with a publicly accessible frontage, as well as a “woodland-inspired” courtyard.

Steve Harrington, planning director at Regal, said: “Our partnership with 4C Group is rooted in a shared commitment to delivering great urban developments.

“Building on the success of ‘The Haydon’, this latest project in Camden demonstrates our aligned expertise and ambition to reshape underutilised sites into thriving, future-forward spaces.

“4C Group’s ambition, coupled with Regal’s strong development and construction capabilities is the ideal match. Together, we’re bringing a richly layered development to Camden Town that meets community needs, supports biodiversity, and elevates urban regeneration.”