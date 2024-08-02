The new buildings provide student accommodation for 85 graduates, teaching staff and visitors, with social and convening space for more than 200

MICA Architects has completed the redevelopment and extension of the Sir Geoffrey Arthur Building complex, an annexe of Pembroke College, transforming a previously underutilised part of the site into a hub for academic and communal activities.

Located on the edge of central Oxford, the new additions to the Geoffrey Arthur Buildings provide student accommodation for 85 graduates, teaching staff and visitors, with social and convening space for more than 200.

“The design ethos behind the Sir Geoffrey Arthur Building Complex reflects a commitment to seamlessly blending modern functionality with the timeless charm of its historic surroundings”, said Stuart Cade, project lead at MICA

The Geoffrey Arthur Building is situated south of the River Thames and east of River Park. Historically, the site formed part of the county of Berkshire and was incorporated into the City of Oxford in 1889, leading to significant house building in the area known as ‘Grandpont’.

The site prior to redevelopment Source: MICA The towpath prior to redevelopment Source: MICA The site prior to redevelopment Source: MICA

The latest redevelopment adds to, and partially replaces, part of a complex originally designed by Maguire and Murray in the 1980s on an old gas works site. A feasibility study conducted by MICA in 2018 assisted Pembroke College in developing a business case for the project, testing the site’s capacity, and analysing the overall needs within the college facilities.

The redevelopment introduces two new building blocks that seek to complement the existing 1980s design. The project includes 77 single occupancy bedrooms, along with common areas and studio accommodation.

The kitchens for each cluster include a large kitchen with eating area, and comfortable seating. Each kitchen has views to the entrance of each cluster and to the outside, providing an interactive space and passive surveillance. The kitchens, appliances, and storage were designed with student input, resulting in a mix of storage, fridge space, and cooking facilities.

View across the newly landscaped garden Source: Hufton+Crow A view across the newly landscaped garden Source: Hufton+Crow New insertions by MIKA to the left Source: Hufton+Crow Sir Geoffrey Arthur Building with new insertions by MICA Source: Hufton+Crow The towpath with new building by MICA Source: Hufton+Crow New insertions by MICA Source: Hufton+Crow The new building at night Source: Hufton+Crow Sir Geoffrey Arthur Building with new insertions by MICA Source: Hufton+Crow Aerial view showing new insertions Source: Hufton+Crow

The accommodation is arranged with the main graduate block replacing the existing Damon Wells building footprint. This block houses the common room and ancillary facilities at lower ground level, with a landscaped quad designed to open up to a lower terrace forming an amphitheatre lawn.

New landscaping is intended to foster a stronger connection between the complex and its surroundings, forming a more active frontage toward the river. This design aims to enhance the safety and security of the site and the journey along the towpath to Marlborough Road.

Sustainability was a priority from the project’s inception. Key energy-saving principles and performance goals include a measurable carbon emissions reduction of 25%, energy-efficient boilers, maximised natural ventilation, and high-performance glazing.

A typical kitchen space Source: Hufton+Crow New kitchen space Source: Hufton+Crow Typical student room Source: Hufton+Crow

The project also includes pre-installed infrastructure for future alternative energy supplies, ultra-low energy lights and ‘absence detection’ lighting, and secure bike storage to encourage carbon-neutral travel. Additionally, a new biodiverse internal garden/quad has been created.

The scheme also adopts Passivhaus principles, optimising natural lighting and incorporating renewable energy sources such as air source heat pumps. The project features a comprehensive set of renewable energy sources with air source heat pumps and PV ready infrastructure.

The site sits within the floodplain of the River Thames and frequently floods. To address this, the MICA team devised a design that allows safe flooding of large parts of the ground floor, maintaining flood capacity while allowing access and escape from upper floors. This was developed with precise detailing and specifying of floodable spaces that allow for ready inflow and outflow of floodwater.

