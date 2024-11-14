Show Fullscreen

NBBJ and Purcell have been given the go ahead for one of the last development plots on Oxford’s Radcliffe Observatory Quarter site.

Proposals drawn up by the pair would refurbish and remodel two mid-century buildings and link them with a glazed atrium to provide space for the Oxford Institute of Digital Health (OIDH).

It is located on the northern edge of the Radcliffe Observatory Quarter, an Oxford university development site which includes projects by Morris & Co and Feilden Fowles.

The OIDH site is currently occupied by the 1945 Gibson building, which is currently occupied by the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Services and the Department of Theology, and the 1970s Harkness building, which is unoccupied due to the presence of asbestos.

The redevelopment aims to unify the three-storey buildings with new external facades and a covered courtyard, which is envisaged as a breakout space filled with greenery and natural light.

Show Fullscreen

The institute is an academic hub that works with industry, healthcare providers and governments to provide digital solutions to health challenges. Its director Richard Hobbs said the new building will ”bring the best experts together to motivate and create the best research and teaching.”

NBBJ partner David Lewis added: “Designing this new institute makes NBBJ part of the frontier of using digital tools to improve health outcomes for whole communities; we are so pleased to be able to provide an inspiring sustainable and welcoming space for researchers, academics and students to work and come together to solve major global challenges.”

The project team includes cost consultant Aecom, project manager Bidwells, planning consultant Savills, structural engineer Ramboll and MEP engineer Hoare Lea.

The scheme was approved by Oxford council using delegated powers earlier this week.

The wider development site is centred around the grade I-listed Radcliffe Observatory, a building on the Green Templeton College campus dating to the late 18th century.