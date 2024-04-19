Refurbished museum and gallery to be opened next year

Design consultancy Mather & Co has been selected by Herefordshire council to redevelop Hereford Museum and Art Gallery.

Located on Broad Street, the grade II-listed building will be redesigned to provide new galleries, a temporary exhibition space, a retail area and a roof-top cafe, as well as an area for education and events use.

The refurbished and museum and art gallery will reopen in 2025. The historic Woolhope Club Room, which covers Herefordshire’s history, natural history and geology, will also be restored as part of the project.

The development will be the UK’s first EnerPHit museum project. EnerPHit is an energy standard for building refurbishments.

Leanne Clydesdale, content manager at Mather & Co said: “The unique heritage and history of the region will be brought out through a closer co-development with audiences, working with stories and collections to create a strong sense of pride and ownership.”

The project has been funded by £8m from Herefordshire council, £5m from the Stronger Towns Fund and £5m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Cheshire-based Mather & Co has previously worked on sports, retail and entertainment projects.

Its projects include the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum, the London 2012: 10-Year Anniversary exhibition and a welcome centre for St Albans Cathedral.

