Apparata Architects moves up to second place as Sergison Bates loses joint-favourite status

The John Morden Centre by Mae Architects Source: Jim Stephenson A House for Artists in Barking, by Apparata Architects Source: Johan Dehlin University of Warwick – Faculty of Arts, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios Source: Hufton + Crow Lavender Hill Courtyard Housing, by Sergison Bates Architects Source: Johan Dehlin Courtauld Connects, by Witherford Watson Mann Architects Source: Philip Vile Central Somers Town Community Facilities and Housing, by Adam Khan Architects Source: David Grandorge

With exactly one month to go until the winner of the RIBA Stirling Prize 2023 is announced, Mæ has consolidated its lead in betting on the six-strong shortlist, according to bookmaker William Hill.

Mæ’s John Morden Centre in Blackheath was joint favourite with Sergison Bates Architects’ Lavender Hill Courtyard Housing in Clapham on the day the finalists vying for the highest accolade in UK architecture were announced. At the time, both practices’ projects had odds of 3/1.

Nearly two weeks later William Hill has Mæ at 7/4 and most closely trailed by Apparata Architects’ A House for Artists in Barking at 7/2 – a considerable move up the field for the Stirling first-timers who started at 5/1.

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, which shared 2008’s Stirling Prize with Alison Brooks Architects and Maccreanor Lavington, remains at 4/1 with its University of Warwick Faculty of Arts.

Tied at 5/1 are Sergison Bates and 2013 Stirling Prize winner Witherford Watson Mann Architects, with its Courtauld Connects project.

As betting currently stands, Adam Khan Architects’ Central Somers Town Community Facilities and Housing trails the pack at 6/1.

The winner of the Stirling Prize 2023 is due to be announced at a ceremony in Manchester on 19 October.