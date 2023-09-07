Full screen in popup Previous

Next The John Morden Centre by Mae Architects Source: Jim Stephenson The John Morden Centre by Mae Architects Source: Jim Stephenson Lavender Hill Courtyard Housing, by Sergison Bates Architects (Clapham, London) Source: Johan Dehlin Lavender Hill Courtyard Housing, by Sergison Bates Architects Source: Johan Dehlin Courtauld Connects, by Witherford Watson Mann Architects Source: Philip Vile Courtauld Connects, by Witherford Watson Mann Architects Source: Philip Vile University of Warwick – Faculty of Arts, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios Source: Hufton + Crow University of Warwick – Faculty of Arts, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios Source: Hufton & Crow A House for Artists in Barking, by Apparata Architects Source: Johan Dehlin A House for Artists in Barking, by Apparata Architects Source: Ståle Eriksen Central Somers Town Community Facilities and Housing, by Adam Khan Architects Source: David Grandorge Central Somers Town Community Facilities and Housing, by Adam Khan Architects Source: David Grandorge 1/12 show caption

Bookmaker William Hill has named Mae Architects and Sergison Bates Architects as its favourites to win the 2023 Stirling Prize after RIBA announced the six-strong shortlist for the highest accolade in UK architecture.

Mæ’s John Morden Centre in Blackheath and Sergison Bates’ Lavender Hill Courtyard Housing in Clapham have both been given odds of 3/1 of victory this year.

The two shortlisted practices with previous Stirling Prize wins under their belts are not far behind, however. Witherford Watson Mann Architects, which won in 2013, and Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, which shared 2008’s prize with Alison Brooks Architects and Maccreanor Lavington, both have odds of 4/1 for their projects – Courtauld Connects and the University of Warwick Faculty of Arts.

Joint-last place in the opening betting goes to Apparata Architects’ A House for Artists and Adam Khan Architects’ Central Somers Town Community Facilities and Housing – which are the 5/1 outsiders.

Show Fullscreen

William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps said that despite the differing odds, the field was still extremely close.

“This year’s RIBA Stirling Prize looks wide-open,” he said. “The odds just about favour Lavender Hill Courtyard Housing and John Morden Centre, who share the head of the betting at 3/1, but there really isn’t much to separate the six nominees.”

The winner of the Stirling Prize 2023 is due to be announced at a ceremony in Manchester on 19 October.