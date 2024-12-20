A fully funded one-year pilot programme aims to address systemic inequities in the built environment sector by supporting under-represented SMEs through mentorship, business development, and practical learning opportunities

The London School of Architecture (LSA), in partnership with the Greater London Authority (GLA) and The Crown Estate, has announced the launch of Good Growth in Practice, a fully funded one-year pilot programme designed to support under-represented small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) practice owners in the built environment sector.

The programme seeks to address systemic inequities within the industry, focusing on practice owners from groups that have historically faced barriers to accessing public and private sector work. Eight London-based practices will be selected for the initiative, which aims to equip participants with tailored upskilling and mentorship opportunities.

Good Growth in Practice is intended to enhance diversity among SMEs involved in public procurement and other opportunities within the built environment. The programme will focus on practices that have been operating for five to ten years and seek to provide them with tools to navigate the challenges associated with this critical phase of development.

The programme is led by Dian Small, former director of RIBA London and a long-standing advocate for inclusivity and sustainability within the built environment.

“Our aim is to cultivate an ecosystem where under-represented practices can flourish,” said Small. “We will provide tailored knowledge, support and targeted opportunities to empower these firms. By the end of the programme, they won’t just have learned about good growth – they’ll have practised it, embodied it, and be poised to drive it forward in the industry.”

Applications for the programme are open until 31 January 2025, with the 12-month programme set to commence in spring 2025.

The initiative builds on the Mayor of London’s Good Growth by Design programme, which aims to ensure growth across the city is inclusive, environmentally sustainable, and beneficial to all communities. According to the LSA, Good Growth in Practice seeks to deliver on commitments outlined in the Mayor’s Good Growth by Design Forward Plan (2022) by providing targeted support to under-represented practices.

“Good growth” is defined as development that is inclusive, sustainable, and sensitive to local communities. Jules Pipe CBE, deputy mayor for planning, regeneration, and skills, highlighted the need for greater representation across the built environment sector.

“A built environment sector that is representative of London’s diversity is needed to support Good Growth – growth that is socially and economically inclusive, accessible, environmentally sustainable and contextual to local places and communities,” said Pipe.

> Also read: Beyond the Box: delivering real social value in the built environment

> Also read: Why building inclusion should be seen as a professional obligation

Participants will engage with three main components of the programme: masterclasses focused on developing practical business and project management skills; a mentorship scheme connecting them with industry experts, clients, and service providers; and a self-directed project that applies these learnings in real-world scenarios with structured support.

Recent data from the ARB shows that only 12% of architects in London identify as Black, Asian, or minority ethnic (BAME), compared to 38% of the city’s working-age population. Disability representation is similarly low, with only 1% of architects identifying as disabled, compared to 18% of the wider population.

The LSA describes Good Growth in Practice as a programme that aims to bridge these gaps by providing established under-represented practices with the tools to succeed in public and private sector procurement frameworks.

Clare Harrison, development director at The Crown Estate, emphasised the importance of fostering diversity across the sector. “Good Growth in Practice will provide an environment for progress across the sector – fostering more diversity to overcome the challenges we collectively face,” said Harrison.