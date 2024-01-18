Show Fullscreen

Lesley Lokko has been named as the 2024 recipient of RIBA’s Royal Gold Medal for architecture in recognition of her commitment to championing diverse approaches to architectural practice and education.

RIBA president Muyiwa Oki said Ghanaian-Scottish architect, educator, author and curator Lokko was a “visionary agent of change” whose progressive approach to architecture education offered the profession “hope for the future”.

The institute said Lokko had devoted her career to amplifying under-represented voices and examining the complex relationship between architecture, identity and race, “profoundly impacting” architectural education, dialogue and discourse.

It said her work to “democratise architecture” has been hailed by the RIBA Honours Committee 2024 as a “clarion call for equitable representation in policies, planning, and design that shape our spaces”.

Last year Lokko became the first black curator of the International Architecture Biennale in Venice.

Dundee-born Lokko has taught widely in North America, the UK and Africa. Notable roles include dean of the Bernard and Anne Spitzer School of Architecture at the City College of New York and founder and director of the Graduate School of Architecture at the University of Johannesburg.

In 2021, she founded the African Futures Institute in Accra, Ghana, with the aim of creating a new model of education, research and public dialogue that unites the arts, humanities and sciences and “reimagines Africa as the crucible of the future”. Operating as a pan-African think tank, the institute champions cutting-edge teaching and world-class research to confront contemporary challenges around race, environmental justice and new forms of urbanism.

Lokko said she was both surprised and delighted to be considered alongside some of the great past winners of the Royal Gold Medal. Recipients in recent decades have included Norman Foster, Richard Rogers, Zaha Hadid, David Chipperfield and Grafton Architects.

“Although this is a personal award, this isn’t merely a personal triumph, this is a testament to the people and organisations I have worked with that share my goals,” Lokko said.

“I came into architecture seeking certainties, looking for answers. Instead, I found questions and possibilities, far richer, more curious, and more empathetic ways to interpret and shape the world. Architecture gave me language, in all its forms – visual, written, built, performed – and that language, in turn, has given me such hope.”

The 2024 Royal Gold Medal selection committee was chaired by RIBA president Oki and included 2023 recipient Yasmeen Lari, RSHP senior partner Ivan Harbour, Walters & Cohen partner Cindy Walters, and head of school and chief executive at the London School of Architecture Neal Shasore.

Oki said Lokko was a “fierce champion” of equity and inclusion in all aspects of life who had left a mark on the architecture profession in the process.

“Lesley Lokko’s progressive approach to architecture education offers hope for the future – a profession that welcomes those from all walks of life, considers the needs of our environment, and acknowledges a broad range of cultures and perspectives,” he said.

“A visionary agent of change, Lesley has dedicated her life to championing these values, not only through academic endeavours, but through her work as an author and curator. She remains a humble revolutionary force, with her ambition and optimism etching an indelible mark on the global architectural stage.”

Lokko will formally receive the Royal Gold Medal 2024 at an event in London in May.