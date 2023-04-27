Full screen in popup Previous

Next Yasmeen Lari: Zero Carbon Women's Centre on Bamboo Stilts, Moak Sharif, Tando Allahyar, Sindh Province. 2011. Source: Heritage Foundation of Pakistan Yasmeen Lari: Mud Brick One Room House, Moak Sharif, Tando Allahyar, Sindh Province Source: Heritage Foundation of Pakistan Yasmeen Lari: Zero Carbon Cultural Centre (ZC3), Makli, Sindh Province. Source: Heritage Foundation of Pakistan Yasmeen Lari: Zero Carbon Cultural Centre (ZC3),Makli, Sindh Province Source: Heritage Foundation of Pakistan Yasmeen Lari: Pakistan State Oil's PSO House. Karachi,1984. Source: Heritage Foundation of Pakistan Yasmeen Lari: Pakistan State Oil's PSO House. Karachi,1984. Source: Heritage Foundation of Pakistan Yasmeen Lari: Lari House, Karachi. 1982 Source: Heritage Foundation of Pakistan Yasmeen Lari: Angoori Bagh Social Housing. Lahore,1973. Source: Heritage Foundation of Pakistan Yasmeen Lari: Angoori Bagh Social Housing. Lahore,1973. Source: Heritage Foundation of Pakistan Yasmeen Lari, Pakistan's first female architect and recipient of the 2023 Royal Gold Medal Source: Anam Baig 1/10 show caption

RIBA has named Pakistan’s first female architect, Yasmeen Lari, as the recipient of the 2023 Royal Gold Medal – in recognition of her “post-retirement” work aiding under-privileged and disaster-hit communities and delivering environmentally friendly design solutions.

Lari was born in Dera Ghazi Khan, south-west of Lahore, in 1941. She moved to London with her family at the age of 15 and went on to study architecture at the then-Oxford Polytechnic, now Oxford Brookes University. She returned to Pakistan in 1964 with husband Suhail Zaheer Lari and established her own architecture firm, Lari Associates.

Since her retirement in 2000, Lari has focussed solely on humanitarian work, which has garnered significant international recognition. RIBA said her influence on the trajectory of architecture and humanitarian work in Pakistan had been “immeasurable”. It includes creating accessible, environmentally friendly construction techniques to help people below the poverty line and communities displaced by natural disasters and the impact of climate change.

Lari and her husband co-founded the Heritage Foundation of Pakistan in 1980. It has pioneered the design of self-build sustainable shelters and housing, creating 50,000 dwellings. She is also known for the design of the Chulah Cookstove, which is an eco-alternative to a traditional stove with significantly reduced emissions.

She now joins the ranks of previous Gold Medal recipients Balkrishna Doshi, David Adjaye, Zaha Hadid, Frank Gehry, Richard Rogers, Norman Foster, Frank Lloyd Wright and Sir George Gilbert Scott.

Lari said she was “surprised” and “totally delighted” to hear she was the recipient of the 2023 accolade.

“I never imagined that as I focus on my country’s most marginalised people – venturing down uncharted vagabond pathways – I could still be considered for the highest of honours in the architectural profession,” she said.

“RIBA has heralded a new direction for the profession, encouraging all architects to focus not only on the privileged but also humanity at large that suffers from disparities, conflicts and climate change.

“There are innumerable opportunities to implement principles of circular economy, de-growth, transition design, eco-urbanism, and what we call ‘barefoot social architecture’ to achieve climate resilience, sustainability and eco justice in the world.”

RIBA president Simon Allford said Lari was an “inspirational figure” who had moved from a large practice centred on the needs of international clients to focussing solely on humanitarian causes.

“Lari’s mission during her ‘second’ career has empowered the people of Pakistan through architecture, engaging users in design and production. She has shown us how architecture changes lives for the better,” he said.

“Lari’s work in championing zero-carbon and zero-waste construction is exemplary. She has reacted imaginatively and creatively making affordable projects that address the real and often urgent need for accommodation, and basic services, but with generosity and an eye for the potential of everyday materials and crafts to make architecture at all scales.

“Her way of working also sets out to address the physical and psychological damage caused by major natural disasters – disaster that sadly inevitably will be ever more prevalent in our densely populated and climate challenged planet.”

The 2023 Royal Gold Medal selection committee was chaired by Allford. It included RSHP senior partner Ivan Harbour; artist Cornelia Parker; London School of Architecture head Neal Shasore; and Walters & Cohen Architects partner Cindy Walters.

Lari is due to officially receive the Royal Gold Medal at a ceremony in June.