Camden Council has begun consulting on a package of measures designed to make parts of Holborn safer and more pedestrian-friendly.

The proposals, created by LDA Design, include the pedestrianisation of Great Russell Street ouside the British Museum and the creation of more public open space, including at the junction of Drury Lane, Long Acre and Great Queen Street.

The transformation programme – dubbed the Holborn Liveable Neighbourhood – could also see the creation of new public space in New Oxford Street and segregated cycle lanes in Theobalds Road. Another part of the scheme is looking at the potential to improve the setting of Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Camden said the project could potentially benefit from £40m in in funding from a variety of sources, including Secion 106 planning-gain allocations from new development, Transport for London investment and the council’s own capital funding.

Adam Harrison, the authority’s cabinet member for sustainability, said the borough is currently exploring how the project might work best in practice and seeking feedback on preliminary designs.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to undertake another major transformational project in the heart of London, implementing safe and healthy street improvements supported by TfL,” he said.

“The scheme will transform the streets in and around Holborn to improve conditions for walking, cycling and public transport, facilitate the expected growth in the area, and support the local economy, creating safer, healthier, greener and more attractive streets.”

As well as an anticipated 16 major projects, the authoirty is also exploring the potential of almost 20 quick-win schemes.

Camden’s consultaion on the propossals is ongoing. From next month the project team will begin reviewing feedback and creating early-stage designs.