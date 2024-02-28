Work to start this spring on redeveloping 1960s estate after decades of delays

Long-standing plans to redevelop the Carpenters Estate in east London have passed a major milestone with the granting of approval by the local planning authority.

The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) has voted to give the go ahead to the 2,152-home scheme on the edge of Queen Elizabeth Park in Stratford.

The 1960s estate has been earmarked for regeneration for more than two decades but the plans have been consistently delayed by funding issues.

Following planning consent, work is now expected to start this spring on the first phase of the scheme, the refurbishment of the existing James Riley Point tower under plans designed by Proctor & Matthews and ECD Architects.

Proctor & Matthews and Metropolitan Workshop have masterplanned the wider estate development, which is expected to start this summer with full construction of phase two scheduled to get underway in 2026.

It will be developed by Newham council’s wholly-owned development company Populo Living, with the masterplan containing 50% affordable homes.

More than 300 homes on the site will also be retrofitted instead of rebuilt to minimise carbon emissions, with the plans also including over 10,000 sqm of commercial space and local amenities for cafes, restaurants, shops, and workshop spaces.

Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: “I’m really chuffed that we’ve been given the green light to get started on building desperately needed homes and restore Carpenters Estate into a vibrant neighbourhood with homes our people can afford.

“We’ll be looking at kick-starting the refurbishment of James Riley Point first, to deliver 132 social rent homes for our residents, along with a state-of-the-art community and sports centre for locals to enjoy.”

The plans were backed by 73% of the estate’s residents in a ballot in 2021 and the design of the masterplan has included significant involvement from residents through a community hub that was established on the site.

Jan Kattein Architects is also working on a refurbishment of the former tenant management office on the site and public realm architect Yes Make will be transforming the estate’s green and play spaces. LDA Design is the overall landscape architect, while Tibbalds was planning consultant.