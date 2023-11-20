News

London mayor rejects Populous's plans to build controversial Las Vegas-style Sphere music venue

By 2023-11-20T17:03:00

Astronaut - MSG Sphere - London

Communities secretary Michael Gove to have final say on 90m-tall building

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has rejected controversial plans to build a 21,500-capacity spherical music venue at Stratford.

This is premium content. 

Only logged in subscribers have access to it.

Login or SUBSCRIBE to view this story

Gated access promo

Existing subscriber? LOGIN

A subscription to Building Design will provide:

  • Unlimited architecture news from around the UK
  • Reviews of the latest buildings from all corners of the world
  • Full access to all our online archives
  • PLUS you will receive a digital copy of WA100 worth over £45.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

Subscribe today

Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts