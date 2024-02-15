AHMM, Coffey Architects and vPPR each bag a hat-trick of entries
Seventy-six projects have been shortlisted for this year’s RIBA London Awards, with contenders including Waugh Thistleton’s Black & White Building in Shoreditch, Eric Parry’s St John’s Waterloo and BDP’s Leighton House Museum.
A total of 13 practices have more than one project on the shortlist – and AHMM, Coffey Architects and vPPR have three each. AHMM’s are its The Rowe refurbishment and extension of the London Metropolitan School of Art, Architecture and Design in Whitechapel, the Montacute Yards office building in Shoreditch, and 10 Lewis Cubitt Square at King’s Cross Central.
Bell Phillips, Henley Halebrown, Hopkins Architects, Moxon, Takero Shimazaki and Wilkinson Eyre are among the 10 firms with two projects in the fray.
Shortlisted schemes by other practices include Freehaus’ new home for the Africa Centre in Southwark, Roger Mears Architects’ Sambrook’s Brewery project at the RAM Quarter in Wandsworth, and SIRS Architects’ Gilbert & George Centre in Spitalfields.
Dian Small, RIBA regional director for London, said the awards contenders showed what the architecture profession had to offer the capital.
“As we seek new housing solutions and innovative approaches to urban regeneration, these projects provide hope for the future of our cities,” she said.
“From small-scale refurbishments and self-build family homes in south London, to revitalised cultural centres in the west, and re-imagined industrial heritage sites in the north, the projects highlight the diversity of London’s rich architectural heritage, but remain united in their commitment to social value and sustainable design.”
All shortlisted projects are set to be visited by a regional jury with the results due be announced in the spring. Winners will go forward for consideration for other RIBA awards, including the RIBA National Awards, recipients of which will be announced in the summer.
The Stirling Prize shortlist for the UK’s best new building is drawn from the pool of RIBA National Award-winning projects. It is due to be revealed in September, with the Stirling Prize winner confirmed the following month.
RIBA London Awards 2024 shortlist
Abbey Wood Station by Fereday Pollard Architects
Artist Studio by VATRAA Architecture
All Saints by EPR Architects
Battersea Power Station Phase Two by Wilkinson Eyre
Bradbury Works by [Y/N] Studio
Brent Cross Town Visitor Pavilion by Moxon Architects
Bromley Old Town Hall by Cartwright Pickard
Camden Market Canopy by vPPR Architects for LabTech
Chowdhury Walk by Al-Jawad Pike
Cork House by Polysmiths
Corner Fold House by Whittaker Parsons
Courtyard Housing by Edward Williams Architects
Dover Court Estate by Pollard Thomas Edwards
Dukes Meadow Footbridge by Moxon Architects
Dulwich House by Proctor & Shaw
Embassy of the Slovak Republic by BD London
Ex-Council House Transformation by VATRAA Architecture
Fish Island Village by Haworth Tompkins, Lyndon Goode Architects, Pitman Tozer Architects and Bureau de Change
Francis Holland School House by IID Architects
Hampstead House by Coppin Dockray
Hendon Waterside Phase 4, Block H1 by Makower Architects
Highgate House by Emil Eve Architects
Holland Park Garden House by David Money Architects
King’s Cross Masterplan by Allies & Morrison and Porphyrios Associates
Leighton House by BDP
Love Walk II by Knox Bhavan Architects
Low Energy House by Architecture for London
LSBU Hub Wilkinson Eyre
Montacute Yards by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
National Portrait Gallery by Jamie Fobert Architects and Purcell
Oasis Academy Silvertown, by Rivington Street Studio
Olympic Way & Olympic Steps by Dixon Jones and vPPR Architects
Orwell House by Bell Phillips
Oxford Road by Coffey Architects
Paddington Elizabeth Line Station by Weston Williamson & Partners
Peckham House by Surman Weston
Pitzhanger Hub by Jo Townshend Architects
Rotherhithe Primary School by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Royal Academy of Dance by Takero Shimazaki Architects
Sambrook’s Brewery, RAM Quarter by Roger Mears Architects LLP
Shakespeare Tower by Takero Shimazaki Architects
Six Columns by 31/44 Architects
Somerset Road Covered Courts: All England Lawn Tennis Club by Hopkins Architects
St Andrew’s Holborn by DaeWha Kang Design
St John’s Waterloo by Eric Parry Architects
St. Mary’s Walthamstow by Matthew Lloyd Architects
St. Michael’s, Fulwell by Malcolm Fryer Architects
Sunday Mills by Assael Architecture
Sycamore House by Jonathan Wilson RIBA
Taper House by Merrett Houmøller Architects, All & Nxthing & Rosebank Landscaping
Technique by Buckley Gray Yeoman
Thames Christian School & Battersea Chapel by Henley Halebrown
The Africa Centre by Freehaus
The Arbour by Boehm Lynas Architects and GS8
The Artists Residence by Gregory Phillips Architects
The Black & White Building by Waugh Thistleton Architects
The Department Store Studios by Squire & Partners
The Elizabeth Line by, Grimshaw Maynard Design, Equation and Atkins
The Gilbert & George Centre by SIRS Architects
The Learning Tree Nursery by Delve Architects
The Parcels Building by Grafton Architects
The Tannery by Coffey Architects
The Tree House by Bell Phillips
The Rowe by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Tori Ann Walk by Al-Jawad Pike
Tottenham Court Road Elizabeth Line station by Hawkins Brown
Unity Place by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Alison Brooks Architects, Gort Scott, RM_A Architects
Urbanest City by APT London and Hopkins Architects
Verna, Acton Gardens by GRID Architects and Countryside Partnerships
White House School by vPPR Architects
White Patio House by Pashenko Works
Woolwich Elizabeth Line Station by Weston Williamson & Partners
67 Southwark Street by Allies & Morrison
10 Lewis Cubitt Square by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
22 Handyside Street by Coffey Architects
98-100 De Beauvoir Road by Henley Halebrown
