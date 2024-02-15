AHMM, Coffey Architects and vPPR each bag a hat-trick of entries

The Rowe by AHMM The Black & White Building in Shoreditch, designed by Waugh Thistleton Architects The Gilbert & George Centre by SIRS Architects Drawings gallery and Holland Park Circle display case at Leighton House, remodelled and extended by BDP Part of the National Portrait Gallery refurbishment by Jamie Fobert Architects and Purcell Moxon Architects' Brent Cross Town Visitor Pavilion St John's Waterloo, by Eric Parry Architects 22 Handyside Street by Coffey Architects Aerial White Patio House in Camberwell, south London, by Pashenko Works Orwell House in east London, by Bell Phillips Front facade of the Slovak Embassy in Kensington Battersea Power Station Phase Two, by Wilkinson Eyre Sambrook's Brewery at the Ram Quarter in Wandsworth, by Roger Mears Architects Abbey Wood Station by Fereday Pollard Architects Bradbury Works in Dalston, by [Y/N] Studio

Seventy-six projects have been shortlisted for this year’s RIBA London Awards, with contenders including Waugh Thistleton’s Black & White Building in Shoreditch, Eric Parry’s St John’s Waterloo and BDP’s Leighton House Museum.

A total of 13 practices have more than one project on the shortlist – and AHMM, Coffey Architects and vPPR have three each. AHMM’s are its The Rowe refurbishment and extension of the London Metropolitan School of Art, Architecture and Design in Whitechapel, the Montacute Yards office building in Shoreditch, and 10 Lewis Cubitt Square at King’s Cross Central.

Bell Phillips, Henley Halebrown, Hopkins Architects, Moxon, Takero Shimazaki and Wilkinson Eyre are among the 10 firms with two projects in the fray.

Shortlisted schemes by other practices include Freehaus’ new home for the Africa Centre in Southwark, Roger Mears Architects’ Sambrook’s Brewery project at the RAM Quarter in Wandsworth, and SIRS Architects’ Gilbert & George Centre in Spitalfields.

Show Fullscreen

Dian Small, RIBA regional director for London, said the awards contenders showed what the architecture profession had to offer the capital.

“As we seek new housing solutions and innovative approaches to urban regeneration, these projects provide hope for the future of our cities,” she said.

“From small-scale refurbishments and self-build family homes in south London, to revitalised cultural centres in the west, and re-imagined industrial heritage sites in the north, the projects highlight the diversity of London’s rich architectural heritage, but remain united in their commitment to social value and sustainable design.”

Show Fullscreen

All shortlisted projects are set to be visited by a regional jury with the results due be announced in the spring. Winners will go forward for consideration for other RIBA awards, including the RIBA National Awards, recipients of which will be announced in the summer.

The Stirling Prize shortlist for the UK’s best new building is drawn from the pool of RIBA National Award-winning projects. It is due to be revealed in September, with the Stirling Prize winner confirmed the following month.