Competition is open to UK and international architects

RIBA has launched an international design competition for a new conservation centre in Kenya.

The conservation centre will be in the Oloololo Gate in the Maasai Mara nature reserve.

The competition is open to British architects registered with Arb or a recognised and equivalent foreign regulator.

Entrants are expected to respect Maasai culture and heritage when creating their design, incorporate the culture into the design.

The new centre aims to inform people about conservation, biodiversity and the ecosystems within the Maasai Mara and will be made with environmentally friendly materials, renewable energy sources and energy-saving technologies.

The first stage of the competition will involve a call for anonymous conceptual designs. After these submissions have been reviewed, up to five submissions will be shortlisted for the next stage of the competition.

Cristina Levis, chief executive officer at Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group, said the new conservation centre is “a symbol of sustainable tourism and environmental stewardship, aiming to protect the Masai Mara’s natural beauty and cultural legacy.”

Levis added that the new centre ”reflects our vision of a sustainable future through eco-friendly design and education.”

Individuals and organizations of varying sizes, experience and areas of expertise are encouraged to enter.

The competition has been launched on behalf of Abercombie and Kent philanthropy, a global conservation charity.

The deadline for the design proposals is 18th June 2024 at 12 noon UK time. Full details about the competition, can be found in the competition brief.

