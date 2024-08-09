Scheme will replace 18-storey tower with five lower rise buildings

The scheme will include 247 homes Model of the proposals, showing the main four blocks and the infill site on the left

Karakusevic Carson has been given the green light for plans to redevelop a 1960s housing estate in Brent for the local council.

The Granville Road scheme will see the 18-storey Hereford House tower and four surrounding buildings on the 1.6ha north London site demolished.

New construction will include four new blocks up to 13 storeys in height and a row of houses on a neighbouring infill site, providing a total of 247 new homes.

The 50% affordable scheme will include 109 social rent homes, with the remaining homes intended for private sale.

The scheme will be a densification of the existing Hereford House and Exeter Court buildings, which consist of 167 now vacant homes within the South Kilburn Estate.

The new buildings will be positioned around a 1,845sq m central private courtyard garden and fronted by a 2,400sq m public park on Cambridge Road.

The scheme is one of several residential regeneration projects Karakusevic Carson is working on in London, including a 1,000-home redevelopment of a former Victorian hospital in Tottenham which was approved in June.

The practice is also behind plans approved in 2022 for 340 homes in buildings up to 22 storeys in height as part of the Ledbury Estate regeneration in Southwark.