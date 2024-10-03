The Grade II listed Art Deco venue in East London is set to be restored with the addition of a contemporary hotel, enhancing its role in the local night-time economy

The building as it will look after restoration Source: Ian Chalk Architects A rendering of how the building will look after restoration Source: Ian Chalk Architects

Ian Chalk Architects has submitted plans to restore the iconic Troxy venue in East London and introduce a contemporary hotel extension.

The Grade II listed Art Deco building, located in Stepney, has been a significant part of the local cultural landscape since 1933. Over the years, it has undergone a series of unsympathetic alterations, having been repurposed as a rehearsal space, bingo hall and live music venue.

The latest proposals, submitted in October 2024, aim to complete the venue’s restoration.

Ian Chalk Architects has already worked with the current owners on two previous phases of restoration – reinstating the stage house and completing essential upgrades to support larger-scale events.

The new application seeks to reveal and restore several lost heritage features, including a double-height entrance foyer, the Art Deco external canopy and the ornate façade on Commercial Road. Plans also include a café and community space on the ground floor, alongside technical upgrades and a reconfiguration of the back-of-house spaces.

The proposed new hotel Source: Ian Chalk Architects A visualisation of the restored foyer Source: Ian Chalk Architects Proposed ground floor plan Source: Ian Chalk Architects Altın Gün performing at Troxy Source: Ben McQuaide

In addition to restoring the original building, a new hotel has been proposed. Designed in response to the Troxy’s 1930s façade, the hotel will be located to the rear of the site, with elevations in pale brick and detailed relief patterns to ensure its harmonious integration within the Conservation Area.

The Troxy’s restoration comes at a time when UK theatre venues are in decline. The project seeks to reinstate the only major venue in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets, securing its role as a key player in the area’s night-time economy.

The venue, which currently attracts an audience of 125,000 annually, is estimated to contribute £2 million to local businesses.