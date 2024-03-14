New rehearsal space for Coldstream Guards and other bands is set for approval

Full screen in popup Previous

Next HLM Architecture's proposals for Wellington Barracks, seen from Petty France The roof-garden element of HLM Architects' proposals for Wellington Barracks The current rehearsal building at Wellington Barracks The current rehearsal building at Wellington Barracks. The Royal Military Chapel is to the left. The current rehearsal building at Wellington Barracks, seen from Petty France Source: Google Maps HLM Architects' proposals for Wellington Barracks The current rehearsal building at Wellington Barracks 1/7 show caption

HLM Architects’ proposals for a new rehearsal hall at central London’s Wellington Barracks are being recommended for approval by Westminster City Council.

The practice’s plans will deliver larger practice space for the bands of the Foot Guards – which includes the Coldstream Guards, the Grenadier Guards, the Scots Guards, the Irish Guards and the Welsh Guards

Wellington Barracks’ current rehearsal rooms are sandwiched between a 1980s accommodation block at the site and the neighbouring Ministry of Justice building, designed by Fitzroy Robinson & Partners in conjunction with Basil Spence, which was completed in the late 1970s.

While the current rehearsal space is not listed, the barracks’ stucco main building, which fronts Birdcage Walk, is listed at grade II. The Royal Military Chapel, designed by Bruce George of George, Trew & Dunn, is listed at grade II*.

The Corps of Army Music building, which would be demolished under HLM’s proposals, was also designed by George,Trew & Dunn. It is recognised as an unlisted building of merit in the Birdcage Walk Conservation Area.

Show Fullscreen

A planning statement by Arcadis, which is technical services lead for the project, said the new band practice building would be 3m taller than the existing structure and have a larger footprint.

Planned expansion and reconfiguration of the current building’s basement will deliver new tolets and shower facilities, storage space for insturments, plant spaces and smaller practice rooms.

The new ground-floor level will contain rehearsal halls, ensemble rehearsal rooms, small practice rooms and a crew room. HLM’s plans also feature a “roof garden” element.

Show Fullscreen

Wellington Barracks’ current rehearsal hall has an area of 553sq m, according to Westminster City Council. The proposed replacement hall would be 1,190sq m. The basement expansion will create an additional 87.5sq m of space.

Recommending the proposals for approval, Westminster City Council planning officers said the Ministry of Defence had stated that Wellington Barracks’ current band facilities did not meet health and safety standards and were undersized for the types of bands based there.

“As such, this proposal to redevelop the rehearsal hall is necessary to improve this infrastructure,” they said.

Show Fullscreen

“The proposed enhancement of the Wellington Barracks band practice facilities is considered acceptable in heritage, townscape, design, land use, amenity, environmental, basement development and highway terms and the application is recommended for approval.”

Local heritage group the Thorney Island Society has objected to the proposals, arguing that the appearance of the new building will be less sympathetic to its context than the existing one.

Westminster City Council’s Planning Committee meets to determine the application at 6.30pm on Tuesday, 19 March.