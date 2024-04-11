Facility has been refurbished to provide an area for performances and music rehearsals

HLM has completed a music facility building worth around £12 million for army musicians at Sandhurst military academy, Berkshire.

The building, which was comprised of former stables dating back to 1850 and old Sandhurst offices has been refurbished to create changing rooms, spaces for music rehearsals, a music library, offices and a room for crew members.

The development, which was built by Willmott Dixon and started construction in 2023, is called the Joint Bands School project. The project team also includes project manager Pick Everard.

The scheme was funded by the Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Army programme, which is a Ministry of Defence infrastructure programme.

Richard Poulter, managing director at Willmott Dixon in the South, said the Ensemble Band at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst will move into the building over the summer with an official opening event for the new band facility planned for this autumn.

The DEO Army programme of work makes up a large proportion of the overarching DEO portfolio, which is investing £5.1bn in infrastructure across the defence estate.