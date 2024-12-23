A multidisciplinary team, including McGregor Coxall, Haworth Tompkins, Studio Egret West, dRMM, Buro Happold, and Metropolitan Workshop, is working on plans to transform the former GSK headquarters in Brentford into a mixed-use neighbourhood

A high-profile team of architects, landscape designers, and consultants has been appointed to progress a masterplan for the redevelopment of the former GSK headquarters at 980 Great West Road, Brentford.

Led by client, Hadley Property Group, the project team includes landscape architects McGregor Coxall, whose work will focus on climate-resilient public spaces, and plot architects Haworth Tompkins, Studio Egret West, dRMM, and Metropolitan Workshop. Buro Happold and other consultants are contributing to the scheme’s engineering and planning strategies.

This follows Hadley’s recent completion of the purchase of the 13-acre site, which GSK vacated earlier this year to relocate to central London. The pharmaceutical company had marketed the site after over 20 years of occupation.

The redevelopment seeks to establish a mixed-use neighbourhood including residential, alongside commercial, community, educational, and third-sector spaces.

The plans aim to improve connections between Brentford town centre and areas north of the Great West Road, introducing pedestrian- and cycle-friendly routes and enhancing access to the nearby park and river.

Initial co-design sessions with the local community have taken place, and public consultations are now underway. A planning application is expected to be submitted in 2025.

Andy Portlock, CEO of Hadley Property Group, said: “For many years, the site has been a key marker for those travelling in and out of West London, yet it hasn’t connected with the local community. Reimagining it is a responsibility we take very seriously. We are committed to delivering on our sustainability pledges and our vision to deliver genuine community-led regeneration across London.”

The acquisition of the site was funded by Peterson Group and BGO, with advisory from Pennyhill Capital.