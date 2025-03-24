Newham council has approved Haworth Tompkins’ plans for 600 homes at the Silverton scheme in east London’s Royal Docks area.

The Silvertown development, which is being masterminded by Lendlease, involves turning a derelict docklands site into around 6,500 homes with a focus on affordable housing.

The latest plans will include affordable housing and will be delivered in collaboration with The Guinness Partnership.

Called Plot 78, the scheme has been designed by Haworth Tompkins and will include two pocket parks as well as commercial and retail space.

Plans for this neighbourhood include restoring a grade II-listed former grain silo, Silo D, as well as a central public park that will connect to the existing Millennium Mills former flour mill building.

The decision follows Brent council’s has recent approval fir Haworth Tompkins’ plans for 885 new homes in Wembley.

The Atlip Gardens project is the Stirling Prize-winner’s largest residential scheme to date and will see 421 units earmarked for co-living, 88 for affordable tenures with the remainder for private sale.