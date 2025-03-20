Newham planning committee has approved plans for a mixed-use development on Stratford High Street, designed by Pollard Thomas Edwards for The Pickstock Group.

The scheme will include 355 homes, of which 75% will be build to rent and 25% affordable., alongside new public space and cultural facilities.

The development includes two buildings of 13 and 29 storeys on a long-vacant brownfield site.

Bradley Carter, development director at The Pickstock Group, said: “This is a significant development for Stratford High Street, and we are thrilled to have achieved resolution on this site.” He also acknowledged the role of local stakeholders, adding: “I would like to thank London Borough of Newham Council and the community in seeing our vision for an added value asset to the borough.”

Residential amenities are planned at the top of each building, including lounges and screening rooms, workspaces, and indoor and outdoor play spaces.

Describing the design approach, Pollard Thomas Edwards partner Carl Vann said: “The architecture responds to the place narrative – it emerges from a contoured landscape, it includes verdant escarpments at set-back levels and is then carefully sculpted at upper levels to reference the contours of the surrounding city skyline.”

The scheme includes a Spacehub-designed public garden linking Stratford High Street to the Bow Back River. A café and performance venue are also planned.

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Source: Pollard Thomas Edwards Source: Pollard Thomas Edwards 1/2 show caption

The site was formerly occupied by a car dealership, which was demolished in 2017. A previous planning consent for residential development, granted in 2012, was not built out. The current proposals were developed following consultations with the London Legacy Development Corporation, the Greater London Authority, and Newham Council.

The Pickstock Group is self-funding the project. Planning consultancy was provided by Rolfe Judd, with Whitby Wood as structural engineer and Jensen Hughes advising on fire safety. Other consultants on the project include Curtins for highways, Environmental Services Design for building services, CPC Project Services for cost consultancy, and Trium for environmental impact assessment.

Construction is expected to begin in 2024, with completion planned for 2026.