A new 100% affordable housing development in east London has delivered 65 homes designed to meet Passivhaus Classic standards. Commissioned by Newham Council, the scheme includes a nursery and landscaped public spaces

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Source: Benedict Luxmoore Source: Kimbo Fidelo Sito Source: Kimbo Fidelo Sito Source: Benedict Luxmoore Source: Kimbo Fidelo Sito Source: Kimbo Fidelo Sito Source: Kimbo Fidelo Sito Source: Kimbo Fidelo Sito Source: Kimbo Fidelo Sito Source: Benedict Luxmoore 1/10 show caption

Levitt Bernstein has completed Plashet Road, the first Passivhaus-certified social housing project to be delivered by the London Borough of Newham. The development provides 65 homes, 74% of which are family units, and includes a nursery intended to serve the wider community.

Designed to meet Passivhaus Classic standards, the scheme aims to support low-carbon living by optimising natural ventilation and daylight through dual- and triple-aspect layouts. Newham Council describes the project as part of its wider ambitions to reduce carbon emissions while addressing housing demand.

Nicola Jaques, Associate at Levitt Bernstein, said: “We are proud of having delivered 65 low-energy homes at Plashet Road, a project driven by sustainability and passive principles at its heart. This development contributes to our fundamental values of delivering people-led, high-quality sustainable housing that is inclusive and accessible.”

The site is bordered on three sides by twelve mature plane trees, all of which have been retained. The building footprint is set back to provide green spaces between the structure and the street. The façade incorporates a diamond-patterned brickwork treatment along a red brick plinth, referencing architectural elements found in the surrounding area.

Extensive planting around the perimeter and a central landscaped courtyard have been included with the intention of enhancing biodiversity and creating a sense of enclosure within the site.

Will South, Passivhaus designer at sustainability-focused engineering firm Etude, said: “We are delighted to have been part of the design and delivery of these new Passivhaus-certified and low-carbon homes for Newham.

“The rigour of the Passivhaus standard helped focus on delivering a high-quality building, through quality checks of calculations, documentation and construction by the independent Passivhaus Certifier, Warm. The outcome will be low energy bills and low carbon emissions for residents, over the entire life of the building.”