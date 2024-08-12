The development programme is expected to be completed by 2027

Plans by GSS Architecture and LDA Design for a significant redevelopment of the RAF Museum Midlands in Cosford, Shropshire, have been approved.

The project forms part of a broader development programme, aiming to create a more immersive visitor experience and engage with new audiences.

The redevelopment includes the construction of a new ‘Collections Hub’, which will, for the first time, allow the museum to display items from its stored collection. In addition, Hangar 1, a historic building dating back to 1938, will be refurbished to house a new learning centre and exhibition space. This space will focus on the RAF’s role over the past 40 years and will be linked to a newly designed landscape intended to support outdoor learning and events.

LDA Design has emphasised the importance of creating a public realm focused on discovery, experience, and tactile learning. Dafydd Warburton, director at LDA Design, stated, “The Museum wants to strengthen its storytelling and encourage debate across its spaces and programmes.

“It’s been fantastic working with the project team and GSS Architecture to ensure that the three new outdoor spaces support this ambition, transforming the visitor experience for all ages.”

The landscape designs will introduce greener spaces with biodiverse planting, accessible seating, and improved pathways to enhance site navigation.

The consultant team includes Focus as project managers , Greenwoods as QS, together with structural engineers SWJ Consultants and M&E consultants CPW.

Funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the development programme is expected to be completed by 2027. The RAF Museum operates across two sites, with the other located in Colindale, Barnet.