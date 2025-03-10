Show Fullscreen

Plans by Hampshire-based practice HGP Architects for a 460-home scheme at Town Quay Marina in Southampton have been given the green light.

The mixed-use scheme, which also includes a hotel, was approved by councillors at Southampton city council earlier this week.

The scheme, developed by Nicholas James, will see 12,000sq m of land reclaimed from the marina and existing buildings part-demolished.

The plans include three residential towers of 25 storeys and a neighbouring seven-storey block containing a combined 460 flats.

The proposal does not include homes for affordable housing tenures due to viability constraints, although further viability reviews will take place as part of the section 106 agreement.

A nine-storey building will also be erected on the existing pier, containing a 128-bedroom hotel and 18 serviced apartments. It also includes a helipad on the roof and a new ferry passenger terminal.

The report that went before planning officers said: “While failing to secure affordable housing is a weakness of the application proposal, the adopted development plan allows for viability to be considered when determining the level of affordable housing.

“The proposal also brings other benefits to the city, including job creation and the delivery of homes and the much-needed regeneration of this site

“As such, and in light of the advice from the council’s independent viability expert, it is recommended that the development be supported on the basis of the current viability position, which does not support affordable housing.”

The project team includes Aecom on costs, landscape architect Fabrik, structural engineer Ramboll and RPS Group on heritage.