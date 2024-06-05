Plans would deliver four blocks of housing

Corstoprphine & Wright’s plans for a 384-home development in Southampton have been approved by Southampton council.

The scheme, which will be on the site of former gasworks near St Mary’s stadium, will be delivered by property developer Hawkstone Properties.

It will provide 384 build-to-rent flats across four blocks which range from eight to 17-storeys in height.

Edward Norman, design director at Corstorphine & Wright said: “We have spent the past four years collaborating with Hawkstone, Southampton City Council, and our fellow consultants on the development of this landmark residential scheme.

”Our vision for the project is to contribute to the sustainability and prosperity of this part of Southampton adjacent to St Mary’s Stadium.”

