New facilities are designed to improve accessibility for students and wider community

The £24.7 million expansion of the University of Southampton’s Jubilee Sports Centre has been completed, with additional sports and fitness spaces designed to accommodate both students and the wider community.

Designed by GT3 Architects, the project extends the existing facility with a large fitness suite, new squash courts, a climbing and bouldering wall, and a series of studios for different types of training and exercise. The new spaces are designed to connect with the original sports centre, which houses a six-lane swimming pool.

The design team worked with stakeholders to incorporate a broader range of users, including university sports teams and local residents.

GT3 associate architectural technologist Kieran McFarlane said: “We designed this centre with people in mind and, while it’s a key part of the university campus, it’s there for the whole community. Every decision has been made with the goal of making sure that anyone – regardless of age, ability or background – can benefit from what the centre has to offer.”

The expansion was delivered within a constrained site and is designed to strengthen connections with the surrounding area. Large windows and open sight lines were incorporated to increase visibility between interior spaces and external green areas.

The original sports centre remained operational throughout the construction period, requiring careful planning to coordinate works around the existing pool and facilities.

McFarlane noted that the integration between the old and new buildings was a key design consideration. “Getting the connection between the old and new building to be seamless was critical for the user experience, but we also needed to consider how the expanded Jubilee Sports Centre sits within the wider campus landscape,” he said.

The building is designed to meet BREEAM ‘Excellent’ standards, with passive ventilation and daylighting strategies included to reduce operational energy use. Airtightness levels of 3.5m³/h/m² have been incorporated as part of efforts to lower carbon emissions. The scheme also aligns with the RIBA 2030 Climate Challenge through its approach to reducing embodied carbon.

The project was delivered by GT3 Architects, with Wates Group as main contractor.