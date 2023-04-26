Maccreanor Lavington also given all clear for Elephant & Castle tower

Gort Scott has been given the go ahead for plans to retrofit and extend a 1980s office block next to Liverpool Street station in the City of London.

The mixed-use proposals at 15-17 Eldon Street was approved by the City of London Corporation, which is also the scheme’s client.

It will keep most of the existing building’s fabric while replacing the front facade with a new design of rose-coloured ceramic panels rising from a pre-cast concrete base.

Around 1,100sq m of space will be added to the block in a stepped back three-storey roof extension, which features offset and angled walls to create a faceted silhouette on the skyline.

The all-electric scheme will also have a solar array on its roof, outdoor terraces planted with greenery and expanded cycle facilities.

Gort Scott director Jay Gort said the existing building, which is close to Liverpool Street’s Elizabeth line station, was an “underperforming asset”.

“The new building will work better, will feel better, and will have real character - something individual yet contextual,” he said.

The project team also include structural engineer Frankham Consultancy, project manager Ridge, QS Artelia, planning consultant Gerald Eve, M&E consultant Hilson Moran and heritage consultant Portico Heritage.

Meanwhile, Maccreanor Lavington’s proposals for a 24-storey student accommodation block in Elephant & Castle have also been approved.

The triangular 244-room tower replaced an earlier consented office scheme on the site designed by Collado Collins.

Both schemes were designed for Joseph Homes. Contractor HG Construction in being lined up to build the student accommodation plan.