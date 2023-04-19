Full screen in popup Previous

Maccreanor Lavington has replaced Collado Collins on a 24-storey tower scheme in Elephant & Castle – with the client swapping earlier plans for an office scheme with student housing instead.

The new plans have been recommended for approval by Southwark council’s planning officer and are expected to be granted permission next week.

The redrawn proposals, designed for Joseph Homes and Alumrose LLP, would occupy a highly constrained triangular site on the corner of Rockingham Street and Tiverton Street, next to the railway viaduct.

The building would provide 244 student rooms and the redevelopment of three railway arches beneath the viaduct to provide 67 sq m of commercial space.

HG Construction is being lined up for the main contractor job and has submitted a construction management plan as part of the application.

Also on the project team is planning consultant Turley, project manager RPS Group, acoustic consultant Ramboll and structural engineer CRE8 Structures.

Collado Collins’ proposals, consented in July 2020, would have seen the construction of a 21-storey office tower on the site. That scheme had also replaced a 13-storey residential scheme on the site designed by Alan Camp Architects.

Maccreanor Lavington was appointed in 2021 to redraw the plans, which have been through several design amendments.

These included the addition of a second stair core for fire safety reasons, resulting in the loss of 15 student rooms. Other changes include tweaks to elevations and windows, and a greater level of greenery.

Joseph Homes has agreed to pay £8.54m towards affordable housing in the area as part of the section 106 agreement.

Southwark’s planning officer described the building as a “carefully conceived scheme which would provide an engaging building of an appropriately urban character”.