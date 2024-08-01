Practice working on masterplan covering 30sq km of central Antakya after 2023 earthquake destroyed 80% of the city

Foster & Partners has revealed its vision for the reconstruction of Antakya in Turkey following the earthquake which devastated the country in February last year.

The firm is working with Buro Happold and Turkish practices DB Architects and KEYM Urban Renewal Centre on the 30sq km project, which has been spearheaded by the Turkiye Design Council.

Around 80% of the 2,300-year-old city was destroyed in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake and nearly half of the 55,000 people killed lived in the surrounding Hatay province.

Among 10,000 buildings in Antakya, known in antiquity as Antioch, which either collapsed or had to be demolished were several historic sites, including the Greek Orthodox St Paul’s Church and the Antakya Synagogue.

Foster & Partners’ plans to rebuild the city have been guided by a series of design principles aiming to retain the “cherished spirit of the town and pre-earthquake characteristics”, the Turkiye Design Council said.

New road networks will largely follow existing patterns, with additional connections to be added to improve walkability and allow the creation of more parks, playgrounds and plazas.

River and stream edges would be rationalised, with the Asi River edge to become a new river park under the masterplan with views of the old town and mountains.

A new bus system would also be set up featuring transport hubs located at major intersections around the city.

Foster & Partners senior partner and head of urban design Bruno Moser said the practice had been “inspired by the resilience of the people of Antakya, and share their passion fortheir unique, historic city.”

“Our strategy does not offer a ‘one size that fits all’ vision. It balances the historic spirit of the place with improvements and enhancements that will support a sustainable future for Antakya.

“We have developed the vision underpinned by the fact that reconstruction following a natural disaster is not merely about buildings but about rebuilding communities, feelings of safety and belonging, and rebuilding trust.”

Turkiye Design Council chairman Furkan Demirci added: “We feel an immense responsibility to deliver designs that recognise the rich cultural and historical legacy of this place, while also serving existing communities and future generations.

“There is still plenty of work to bedone, but today we are honoured to share this masterplan vision with the world.”

Antakya lies on a major fault line and has been destroyed by earthquakes several times in its history. Two earthquakes in 115AD and 526AD, when the city was one of the largest in the Mediterranean world, both killed around 250,000 people.